Element 1 Corp. (e1na.com) and MMM ENERGY (mmm.es/energy-systems/) (through its affiliate Methanol Reformer SL) have signed a strategic partnership agreement that includes a technology transfer and license agreement enabling the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of Element 1's technology regarding methanol-to-hydrogen generators.

The collaboration scope is in Europe, Latam, and Australia, plus other countries.

Methanol-to-hydrogen generators are machines that produce hydrogen with a high purity exceeding 99.97% using one of the most viable clean fuels to cut greenhouse gas emissions and help meet global decarbonization targets. Full carbon neutrality can be achieved by using “green methanol.”

The first methanol reformers manufactured by Methanol Reformer SL will be on the market beginning July this year.

Methanol Reformer SL is closing strategic partnerships with fuel cell manufacturers to provide their customers with a fully integrated solution system that enables the production of hydrogen (from 9.6 to 26 kg/h) and electricity on demand (from 150 to 230 kW) anywhere.

The hydrogen generator solution is scalable, modular, and plug and play for expanded hydrogen or electrical power deployments.

Dave Edlund, CEO of Element 1, said, "We are proud and delighted to be partnering with MMM ENERGY to accelerate the adoption of fuel cell technology for clean and efficient electricity generation incorporating the use of renewable fuels. Producing high-purity hydrogen economically at the point of use leverages the attractiveness of hydrogen as an energy-dense and renewable fuel, while largely mitigating the storage and transportation challenges that are preventing hydrogen from achieving widespread utilization in both stationary and mobility applications.”

Jordi Priu, CEO of MMM GROUP, said, “We strongly believe that Element 1’s solutions fit very well as an energy solution to many of the challenges we actually have in the world, such as Green Deal, sustainability, decarbonization, and lack of energy.

“The methanol-to-hydrogen generator technology, together with our industrial experience of more than 70 years, and our international presence, will be key for the success of the project.

“We expect to grow and expand the business very fast. The MMM ENERGY team has been participating in many exhibitions and conferences with amazing positive feedback from the market side.

“Since we met Mr. Edlund (CEO), Mr. Haugen (CFO) and the rest of Element 1’s team, we realized the great professionals and also good persons that they are. As I always say, it is mandatory to partner with good people not only with good professionals and Element 1 has both of them. We are very proud to do business together.”

The opportunities regarding the hydrogen generator solutions are vast and include primary and backup power solutions for database centers, electrical generators, material handling lift trucks, telecom cellular stations, onboard solutions for railway (replacing the diesel engines), and heavy duty vehicles (trucks, buses, mining trucks). Additional applications of interest are stationary solutions to fulfill the Green Deal mandates providing charging stations for electric vehicles and hydrogen for fuel cell vehicle refueling. System attributes include low capex, electrical grid-independence, competitive energy cost, and carbon neutrality.

Methanol Reformer SL is closing strategic partnerships with fuel cell manufacturers and other customers to position its products in the market and become an important player in the Green Deal and decarbonization energy transition.

About MMM ENERGY

MMM Group’s core business is fabricating products from metal tube for the automotive industry, working as a Tier 1 supplier for customers like BMW, Renault, Nissan, Toyota and VW, with factories located in Europe and Mexico.

MMM ENERGY is the energy division from MMM Group, focusing on solutions to help meet global decarbonization targets and sustainable solutions to contribute to reducing pollution and carbon emissions.

Methanol Reformer SL is the first company from MMM ENERGY.

https://mmm.es/energy-systems/

About Element 1 Corp

Element 1 designs and develops advanced hydrogen generation systems used to power fuel cells with broad use in mobile applications and remote locations such as marine, trucking, off-road vehicles, rail, warehousing, and backup power supply sectors. Element 1’s proprietary technology produces hydrogen on demand at the point of consumption, eliminating the logistical challenges and costs inherent in distributing compressed hydrogen.

https://www.e1na.com/