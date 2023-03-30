United Digestive Announces Partnership With Kohlberg & Company

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Digestive (or the “Company”), a leading gastroenterology platform that provides gastrointestinal (“GI”) services within the Southeast United States, announced today a growth capital investment from Kohlberg & Company, LLC (“Kohlberg”), a leading private equity firm based in New York with more than 30 years of experience.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, United Digestive is a market leading provider of services to treat GI disorders, nutrition and digestive health. The Company has a fully integrated care model consisting of Ambulatory Surgery Center (“ASC”) locations, suite of complementary ancillary services and professional services allowing United Digestive to treat a broad range of GI conditions. The seller, Frazier Healthcare Partners (“Frazier”), a Seattle-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, formed United Digestive in 2018.

“ During our productive and value-creating partnership with Frazier, United Digestive was able to rapidly expand its footprint and services, while maintaining the highest levels of patient care,” remarked Mark Gilreath, Chief Executive Officer of United Digestive. “ We look forward to building off of this strong platform in partnering with Kohlberg and leveraging the firm’s longstanding experience and proven track record in investing in market leading healthcare services companies to accelerate United Digestive’s next phase of growth.”

“ United Digestive is a clear leader within the GI services market with a best-in-class management team lead by Mark Gilreath and Dr. Neal Patel and a strong reputation for the highest quality of patient care,” commented Evan Wildstein, Partner of Kohlberg. “ We are very pleased to partner with United Digestive and will leverage our experience in investing in provider-based businesses to support the Company’s continued expansion and commitment to patient care.”

Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal counsel to United Digestive and Frazier in conjunction with the transaction. Moelis & Company LLC served as financial advisor and Paul Weiss LLP acted as legal counsel to Kohlberg.

About United Digestive

United is a leading Gastroenterology platform, which is headquartered in Atlanta Georgia, with partner practices in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. With over 47 years of experience, United is committed to being a leading provider in the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders, nutrition and digestive health. To learn more how United Digestive is transforming the delivery of GI services, please visit https://www.uniteddigestive.com/.

About Kohlberg & Company

Led by Sam Frieder and Gordon Woodward, Kohlberg is a leading private equity firm based in Mount Kisco, New York. Over its 35 year history, the firm has organized eleven private equity vehicles, through which it has raised over $13 billion of committed equity capital and generated over $10 billon in realized returns with no realized losses since 2007. Kohlberg employs a rigorous white paper research program which results in a higher percentage of proprietary deals and expedient value creation for its portfolio companies.

About Frazier Healthcare Partners

Founded in 1991, Frazier Healthcare Partners is a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. With over $7 billion in total capital raised, Frazier has invested in more than 200 companies. Frazier has a philosophy of partnering with strong management teams while leveraging its internal operating resources and network to build exceptional companies. Frazier has offices in Seattle, WA, and Menlo Park, CA, and invests broadly across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. For more information about Frazier Healthcare Partners, visit www.frazierhealthcare.com.