XSELL Technologies Announces NICE DEVone Ecosystem Partnership Agreement

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XSELL Technologies today announced a DEVone ecosystem partnership agreement with NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), the industry leader in cloud contact center software. Through the partnership, XSELL will deliver its XSELL HiPer Agent Experience on NICE CXone – the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, empowering customers to amplify top performer outcomes to customer service organizations across the globe.

“Our AI-powered XSELL technology takes a data-driven approach to consistently deliver top performer outcomes by identifying and replicating specialized skill sets, with precision and at scale, to every single agent enterprise-wide,” said Matt Coughlin, CEO and Founder, XSELL Technologies. “We are thrilled to bring the power of XSELL to the NICE DEVone ecosystem, continuing our mission to combine the best contact center resources and agent assist tools to support organizations in their pursuit of a better customer experience.”

Businesses can now leverage XSELL HiPer Agent Experience, or Agent eXp, to access AI-generated insights via the NICE DEVone platform, improving their customer experience across the enterprise. New and existing joint customers will realize faster time to value when deploying XSELL Agent eXp via NICE CXone, reducing agent attrition by helping agents achieve their incentives and renewing their focus on the customer experience.

“We are excited to welcome XSELL HiPer Agent Experience to the NICE DEVone ecosystem, as we work to transform customer experience through improving agent performance," said Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE. "This highlights the true open nature of CXone, where we give our customers the ability to leverage capabilities of their choice - both organic NICE and partner offerings.”

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

About XSELL Technologies

XSELL Technologies was founded on the belief that the behaviors of the best contact center agents could be learned, replicated, and amplified to every agent in real-time to transform the way that businesses interact with their customers. Today, the XSELL team is partnering with Fortune 50 customers to drive quantifiable improvements in sales results, service metrics, agent engagement, and the overall customer experience. Visit www.xselltechnologies.com for more information and to request a demo.