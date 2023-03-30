SHIB the Metaverse Leads Web3 Diversity Through New Partnership with The International Women of Blockchain & NOWPayments

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shiba Inu, one of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies renowned for its passionate community, the super-strong #ShibArmy, has announced that its SHIB The Metaverse world is encouraging Web3 gender diversity with bold new partnerships. SHIB the Metaverse has partnered with The International Women of Blockchain (IWB) and NOWPayments, with the goal of empowering women worldwide in crypto, blockchain, and Web3.

IWB is an annual conference hosted by a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the blockchain landscape through diversity. NOWPayments makes it easy for online and offline businesses and individuals to accept crypto payments and donations, as well as conduct payouts, with the support of 160+ cryptocurrencies and low transaction fees.

Through their partnership, SHIB The Metaverse, IWB, and NOWPayments are working to ensure that Web3 is welcoming to all genders and nationalities. By increasing diversity – from users to coders to CEOs – the decentralized community will grow faster and reach far greater heights through inclusion.

“In our efforts to build diversity in Web3 and Metaverse, we are excited that the #ShibArmy is throwing their full support to onboarding more women into Web3,” says Olayinka Odeniran, Executive Director of Black Women in Blockchain, and Chief Creative Director of IWB. “There is nothing better than to have a strong, powerful, and supportive community take notice of your efforts to build a diverse future. As the Executive Director of Black Women in Blockchain, I am thrilled to partner with SHIB to increase the army of #Shibwomen and to use NOWPayments, a female-led crypto payment platform, as our source for donations.”

Xena Kash, CEO of NOWPayments, says, “As a female CEO, I am excited and honored to have this chance to help onboard more women to blockchain, as well as spread awareness around those already there. It’s great to see our donation solution making waves in the SHIB community and going on to help involve more women in the space. From NOWPayments, I can say almost all our key roles are held by women -- and we need more female CEOs in crypto!”

The partnership was sparked by a $25,000 personal contribution to a new fund established by Shiba Inu’s Lead Developer, who goes by Shytoshi Kusama. The fund, which benefits IWB, has now reached over $50,000.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem’s token is consistently ranked in the Top 15 of all cryptocurrencies by market cap, thanks to its commitment to fully decentralized financial freedom inspiring its legions of #ShibArmy supporters. SHIB The Metaverse also recently announced that it will be built on top of Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s highly anticipated Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) blockchain. In addition, SHIB The Metaverse’s WAGMI Hub preview was a star attraction at SXSW 2023.

About Shib:

SHIB is home to the Shiba Inu Ecosystem, an interconnected family of digital assets and solutions built on the Ethereum blockchain. Its tokens include $SHIB, $LEASH, and $BONE, plus native SHIBOSHIs NFTs. SHIB's ecosystem works closely with other projects including SHIB The Metaverse and the ShibaSwap DEX. SHIB, a world-leading decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency, has gained popularity among millions of holders worldwide. It has 3.6 million Twitter followers and is frequently ranked as the third most searched project by Google. The Shibarium Layer 2 blockchain provides increased scalability, security and innovation. To learn more about Shib - The Metaverse visit https://www.shib.io.

To learn more about SHIB, please visit the official website: https://shibatoken.com/ To learn more about or join the beta for Shibarium Technology visit: https://www.shibariumtech.com.

About The International Women of Blockchain

The International Women of Blockchain (IWB) conference is an exciting and inclusive DEI Web3 hybrid event focused on honoring and empowering women in the blockchain ecosystem during Women's History Month. The 3rd annual conference, IWB2023 took place in Washington, DC, March 22-24th. The conference spotlighted global women blockchain enthusiasts and metaverse leaders while raising awareness and spearheading blockchain adoption. IWB spun out of the frustration of lack of female-led conference speakers focusing on hard-hitting blockchain topics that impact our lives. Since 2021 IWB has been featuring pioneers who are challenging the status quo and lending their hard work and dedication to building a diverse ecosystem.

To learn more about IWB, please visit https://www.womenofblockchain.org/.

About NOWPayments

NOWPayments is a crypto payment gateway that enables businesses to accept crypto payments in 150+ cryptocurrencies, with the possibility of autoconversion to any coin. The service also offers Mass Payments solutions, crypto donation tools, and POS terminal, and supports fiat conversion.

NOWPayments provides merchants with a wide choice of integration tools: API, invoices, donation widgets, buttons, as well as plugins for WooCommerce, ZenCart, PrestaShop, Opencart, WHMCS, Magento 2, and many others.

NOWPayments is a non-custodial crypto payment gateway, which ensures merchants additional security by transferring the funds instantly to their own cryptocurrency wallet that only they can have access to.

To learn more about NOWPayments, please visit https://nowpayments.io.