Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV on Six Local Television Stations in the San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The leading television stations serving the San Francisco Bay Area have begun broadcasting with NextGen TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology. The launch includes KGO-TV (ABC), KPIX-TV (CBS), KNTV (NBC), KTVU (Fox), KDTV-DT (Univision), and KRON-TV (MyNet). The Bay Area joins a growing list of more than 60 markets where NextGen TV is already available, including America’s leading technology hubs of Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Miami, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, Seattle, and Washington DC.

Based on ATSC 3.0, the world’s most advanced television broadcasting technology, NextGen TV can support a wide range of features that are currently in development. In addition to providing a new, improved way for broadcasters to reach viewers with advanced emergency alerts, NextGen TV features stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images, and deeper contrast to create a more life-like experience.

NextGen TV adds a new dimension to TV viewing, with vibrant video and new Voice+ dialogue enhancement that brings voices to the foreground. Movie theater-quality sound lets viewers hear every voice clearly and keeps volume consistent across channels. NextGen TV also can be enhanced with Internet content to enable viewers to get the most out of live sports, live news, and live events in real-time, without looking away from TV screens.

“Once again, broadcasters have launched ATSC 3.0 while preserving every free over-the-air service and without any disruption to cable and satellite viewers,” said John Hane, President of BitPath. “Stations have far exceeded the FCC’s requirements to protect viewers who rely on older digital TVs, while bringing improved television service to those with new ATSC 3.0 sets. In addition, the advanced digital broadcasting services we’ll be launching on ATSC 3.0 will help keep local broadcasting strong, while providing new, high value services to people, businesses, and public agencies – all without any compromises to television service. And we’ve committed to make our groundbreaking NavPath precise navigation service available for free to all Bay Area first responders. This is a win-win-win for viewers, stations, and the entire Bay Area.”

NextGen TV is the most significant broadcast technology upgrade to date. Features available will vary by device and station as broadcasters roll out service across the country. NextGen TV can continue to evolve as new technologies are introduced because it is built on the same basic technologies that power the Internet and mobile broadband.

ATSC 3.0 gives broadcasters the power to serve their markets with a range of high value data services in addition to improved television broadcasting.

Launch of NextGen TV follows a decade of development and months of planning and preparation by the local stations. KRON-TV, which is owned by Nexstar, has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. KRON-TV will broadcast its own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format. All programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the six television stations.

From Honolulu to Houston and from the Great Lakes to the Gulf of Mexico, NextGen TV service is already available in dozens of markets across the country. Bay Area viewers can learn more about NextGen TV by visiting www.WatchNextGenTV.com, which offers a guide listing cities where NextGen TV is already live, as well as links to available NextGen TV set models.

Antenna viewers without NextGen TV sets can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure uninterrupted service. Rescan instructions are available at fcc.gov/rescan. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.

About KRON-TV – Nexstar

KRON-TV is a leading station in the San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose television market. KRON-TV is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST). Nexstar is the nation's largest operator of local television stations and a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its broadcasting, digital and mobile media platforms. KRON-TV is affiliated with MyNet.

About ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco

Emmy® Award-winning station KGO-TV ABC7 is the San Francisco Bay Area’s source for breaking news, weather and live video. Widely recognized for its solution-based promise to help the Bay Area communities, the station’s initiative “Building a Better Bay Area” dedicates more time, resources and reporting to the issues that impact its viewers’ quality of life. From the local economy and education, to health and safety, to issues impacting the environment, ABC7’s focus is to bring greater perspective on the challenges currently facing neighborhoods. The station has won back-to-back Emmy Awards for Overall Excellence/News Excellence and Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion. KGO-TV is part of the ABC Owned Television Stations group, owned by The Walt Disney Company based in Burbank, CA. KGO-TV serves San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and all of the greater Bay Area.

About KPIX-TV – CBS

Celebrating 75 years, KPIX-TV is the first television station to broadcast in Northern California. Known for comprehensive community-focused reporting, this CBS affiliate is located in downtown San Francisco. KPIX and companion streaming news service CBS News Bay Area is owned and operated by Paramount Global Inc. which also operates sister station KBCW-TV from the same facility.

About NBC Bay Area / KNTV

Owned by NBCUniversal, NBC Bay Area/KNTV is the Bay Area’s investigative station located in the heart of Silicon Valley. The station is committed to providing continuous, in-depth journalism with unique personalities. Along with broadcasting NBC’s award-winning daytime, prime-time and late night programming, NBC Bay Area produces more than 32 hours of news programming each week. COZI TV, the station’s digital network, offers a full schedule of America’s most beloved and iconic television series, hit movies and original programming. COZI TV can be seen locally on Comcast 186, Verizon 460, and over-the-air on 11.3.

About KTVU FOX 2

KTVU FOX 2 and KTVU Plus are part of the FOX Television Stations, which owns and operates 29 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in nine of the top ten largest designated market areas (DMAs), and duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles and Chicago). Of these stations, 17 are affiliated with the FOX Network. In addition to distributing sports, entertainment and syndicated content, our television stations collectively produce over 1,000 hours of local news every week. These stations leverage viewer, distributor and advertiser demand for the FOX Network’s national content.

About TelevisaUnivision

As the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the world, TelevisaUnivision features the largest library of owned content and industry-leading production capabilities that power its streaming, digital and linear television offerings, as well as its radio platforms. The Company’s media portfolio includes the top-rated broadcast networks Univision and UniMás in the U.S. and Las Estrellas and Canal 5 in Mexico. TelevisaUnivision is home to 36 Spanish-language cable networks, including Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the U.S. and Mexico. With the most compelling portfolio of Spanish-language sports rights in the world, TelevisaUnivision has solidified its position as the Home of Soccer. TelevisaUnivision also owns and manages 59 television stations across the U.S. and four broadcast channels in Mexico affiliated with 222 television stations, Videocine studio, and Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, which encompasses 57 owned or operated U.S. radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. TelevisaUnivision is home to the global streaming services ViX and Blim TV, which altogether host over 50,000 hours of high-quality, original Spanish-language programming from distinguished producers and top talent. The company’s prominent digital assets include Univision.com, Univision NOW, and several top-rated digital apps. For more information, visit televisaunivision.com.

About BitPath

BitPath is building the nation's first dedicated broadcast data network to provide innovative new services like BitPoint™ and NavPath™ at a fraction of the cost of other systems. Based in Arlington, Virginia, the BitPath network covers dozens of cities. For more information, visit bitpath.com.