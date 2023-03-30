Astepro® Allergy Partners with Meghann Fahy to Help Allergy Sufferers Conquer Allergies, Love & Spontaneity Fast

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--No one feels sexy when spring allergies hit. Introducing Astepro® Allergy – the only long-lasting nasal spray that starts working in 30 minutes, so allergy sufferers can relieve their allergy symptoms and be more spontaneous in their romantic pursuits.

As a longtime allergy sufferer herself, Meghann Fahy understands the daily woes of powering through the runny nose or nasal congestion from allergies, but not anymore. Astepro® and Meghann are working together to give allergy sufferers what they need to pursue passion this spring.

“Astepro wants to change the way allergy sufferers approach life with allergies by giving them the ability to find relief starting in 30 minutes and jump into whatever comes their way,” explains Catherine Vennat, General Manager, and Vice-President, US Marketing Allergy, Cough & Cold at Bayer. “About every 7 in 10 allergy sufferers say allergies make them feel less attractive or admit it’s affected their love life. The fast, steroid-free allergy relief lets you be ready anytime and that’s a little boost to your confidence when you need it.”

“I’ve been suffering from seasonal allergies for years and nothing makes me feel less sexy than compulsively sneezing,” said actress Meghann Fahy. “Astepro® Allergy provides relief when my allergies are at their worst, so I don’t have to hold back and can be my spontaneous self.”

Going beyond just seasonal allergy relief, the brand has created an ultra-limited-edition unisex eau de toilette, La Spontanéité. This ultimate dynamic duo aims to celebrate life’s spontaneously sexy moments this spring, bringing together Astepro’s 30 minutes allergy relief and a unisex eau de toilette so you’re ready for anything, anywhere.

To further encourage consumers to relieve their allergies and live spontaneously this spring, Astepro® is hosting the Feel Sexy Fast Sweepstakes, where fans will have the chance to win a limited edition Astepro® kit, including La Spontanéité and Astepro®, among other special prizes.

To enter, fans can follow @astepro_us on Instagram, tagging a friend and commenting a memory of when their allergies kept them from feeling sexy including #sweepstakes. The Astepro Feel Sexy Fast Sweepstakes launches on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET and ends Monday, May 22, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Open to continental United States residents (excluding Alaska, Hawaii, the U.S. Territories and Puerto Rico) who 21 years of age or older at time of entry. For official rules, visit: www.livewell.bayer.com/conditions-of-use/.

Astepro® Allergy, with the steroid-free active ingredient Azelastine hydrochloride, is the first and only over-the-counter antihistamine nasal spray for indoor and outdoor allergies that begins working in 30 minutes, providing allergy sufferers with ready anytime, fast relief.

Astepro® Allergy is available nationwide at mass retail locations. For more information, please visit https://www.asteproallergy.com/

Survey was conducted via Pollfish in September 2022 among 200 allergy sufferers that suffer from allergies over 100 days per year.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.