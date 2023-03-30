Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited Selects Nextracker Technology for NTPC REL’s Khavda 1.255GW (AC)/1.568-Gigawatt (DC) Power Plant

NEW DELHI & HYDERABAD, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextracker, one of the world's leading providers of intelligent solar tracker and software solutions, today announced the signing of an agreement with Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited, one of the leading RE EPC and O&M solutions provider in the world, to deliver its award-winning solar trackers to NTPC Renewable Energy Limited's 1.255GW Solar PV Project in Khavda RE Park, Gujarat. Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited is implementing this 1.568 GWp Solar PV project in NTPC REL’s Khavda RE Park, Gujarat, using Nextracker's optimized bifacial solar tracker for additional energy gain.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Amit Jain, Global CEO of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group said, “Nextracker has been a great partner for us in India and in the global markets we serve, and we are glad to associate with them for this project. Together, we aim to deliver a landmark project and contribute to India’s renewable energy targets.” “At Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, we always aim to deliver spectacular, high-quality, cost-efficient and timely solar energy solutions, and achieve utmost customer satisfaction”, he added.

Due to improved tracker design efficiencies, there is an upward trend for the adoption of solar trackers combined with bifacial module technology in India. In addition to supplying solar tracker technology, components will be made with locally made steel from factories in Gujarat. The project is slated to be operational by first half of 2024.

“We are incredibly proud to be partnering with long-time customer, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited for NTPC REL’s 1,568 MWdc solar PV project at Khavda RE Power Park, Gujarat,” said Nextracker founder and CEO, Dan Shugar. “The Khavda project is a phenomenal venture to be a part of where we can support Make in India with 75% of our system components manufactured in the country and it supports India’s target to reach 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030.”

With five gigawatts of manufacturing capacity in India annually, the company is successfully operating twenty-five projects successfully across India to further support the nation’s decarbonisation goals and contribute to critical programs like National Solar Energy Mission and global initiatives like One Sun, One World, One Grid.

The Khavda project expands Nextracker’s gigawatt portfolio in India. The company’s second largest office is in Hyderabad with over two hundred dedicated employees collaborating with customers across the continent and the Middle East with deep expertise to support the life cycle of every project.

About Nextracker

Nextracker is one of the leading providers of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects around the world. Our products enable solar panels in utility-scale power plants to follow the sun’s movement across the sky and optimize plant performance. With over seventy gigawatts shipped worldwide, Nextracker leads the solar industry with solar tracker technologies that optimize and increase energy production while reducing costs for significant plant ROI. For more information, please visit Nextracker. Stay in touch with us: Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube.

About Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWRE) is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider. The company provides EPC services for utility-scale solar, floating solar and hybrid & energy storage solutions and has a total portfolio of 12.9 GWp (including projects commissioned and under various stages of construction). SWRE also manages an operation and maintenance (O&M) portfolio of around 7 GWp solar power projects, including for projects constructed by third parties. Present in 29 countries today, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited has operations in India, South-east Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe, Australia, and the Americas.

Website – www.sterlingandwilsonre.com

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/sterling-and-wilson-renewable-energy/