o9 Solutions To Provide End-To-End Integrated Business Planning Capabilities To Johnsonville, LCC

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced it has been selected by Johnsonville, LLC, the most popular brand of sausage in the United States, to transform its supply chain planning capabilities and enable more data-driven planning and decision-making. The family-owned and operated Wisconsin-based company, based in the town that bears their name, sells and serves more than 70 varieties of sausages across 40+ countries and in more than 75 U.S. professional, semi-pro, and college sports stadiums.

Jason Beyersdorf, IT Director at Johnsonville, said: “We choose o9 because of the innovative culture and capabilities. The technology will move us to a single platform and data model, enabling business value in the areas of supply chain execution and financial and integrated business planning (IBP). These new capabilities will also allow us to shutter the fragmented and restrictive legacy technology that was no longer effective in achieving our business goals.”

Jon Dietz, Supply Chain Director, shared: “o9 capability will transform the way we develop our demand and supply plans. In addition, implementation will enable end-to-end network optimization, drive cash efficiency, and provide stability in a dynamic and volatile business environment. Ultimately, we’ll amplify the value proposition our internal and external customers expect from our supply chain team.”

“o9 will provide the necessary connectivity between IBP and the below-the-line planning elements that will enable us to holistically measure the impact of a scenario and decision throughout the entire Johnsonville value chain,” said Tucker Reimer, Director of Integrated Business Planning.

“More and more food producers are on their digital transformation journey to capture real-time insights, anticipate customer needs, and meet that demand across every channel,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-founder and CEO of o9 Solutions. “We look forward to helping Johnsonville with its integrated business vision by providing it with an AI-powered and collaborative planning and decision-planning platform. This will enable more data-driven decisions across the company because of the increased collaboration it will deliver among the supply chain, commercial, and finance teams.”

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.