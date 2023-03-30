Partner Communications picks Adtran to quickly launch multigigabit fiber broadband services in Israel

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adtran today announced that Partner Communications is leveraging its open, disaggregated 10Gbit/s fiber access platform to offer multigigabit broadband services, increase competitiveness and grow market share. Partner Communications is Israel’s second-largest mobile operator, and it also operates a fiber broadband network that passes nearly one million homes and connects hundreds of thousands of fiber customers. To remain competitive in a fiber-hungry market, it needed a modern fiber access solution to attract new subscribers and connect them efficiently. Partner Communications selected the Adtran open, disaggregated 10Gbit/s fiber access platform to enable the rapid delivery of multigigabit services to millions of homes and businesses.

“There is competition across our market in Israel. It’s imperative that we can offer higher internet speeds and deliver them quickly. We already see high market demand for our multigigabit service tiers. Adtran’s solution simplifies our network operations, lowering our cost to scale fiber broadband,” said Yaniv Bar-Gil, head of fiber infrastructure division at Partner Communications. “Adtran also offers a high level of customer support that we cannot find with other solution vendors. The team works hard to understand our unique challenges and helps us address them quickly so we can focus on delivering the best experience to our subscribers.”

The Adtran open, disaggregated 10Gbit/s fiber access platform is built with software-defined access principles that provide efficient supplier and technology onboarding to expedite network buildout and service delivery. Adtran’s Combo PON technology enables Partner Communications to simultaneously provision a mix of GPON and XGS-PON services across the same fiber infrastructure using a single access port while maximizing the efficiency of their operations. This simplifies the migration to multigigabit services as demand increases while saving space and power.

“Like many service providers, Partner Communications needed the ability to rapidly deploy efficient FTTH technologies with open architectures to increase their service velocity while lowering operational cost. Our open and disaggregated fiber access solution creates networks with greater simplicity, sustainability and scalability,” commented Ronan Kelly, CTO of EMEA and APAC regions at Adtran. “We’re providing a highly differentiated, multi-vendor, multi-technology platform that delivers the high-speed broadband services needed to attract new subscribers, launch new services and enter new markets.”

Adtran, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure.

