TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP, TOKYO: 7912) and SCIVAX Co., Ltd. have entered into a capital and operational alliance regarding a foundry business designed to mass-produce nanoimprinted products. A production control joint venture, Nanoimprint Solutions Co., Ltd., (Nanosol) was established on April 3, 2023.

Our two companies will combine our strengths for the mass production of nanoimprinted products.

[Background]

Nanoimprinting is expected to be used in a wide range of fields. These include 3D sensor devices, smart glasses, along with next-generation DNA sequencer bio-device elements.

In anticipation of future market expansion, we have entered into an operational alliance to ensure the stable supply of mass-produced nanoimprinted products.

[New Alliance]

We will combine DNP strengths in cutting-edge nanoimprint master mold manufacturing technology, mass production and quality control know-how, with SCIVAX strengths in mass-production manufacturing equipment capable of high-precision nanoimprinting, equipment design technology, and process know-how to further integrate the value chains of both of our companies.

As a result, we will develop a system in Japan that can rapidly respond to the mass production outsourcing needs, which will also lead to capabilities in responding to global supply chain risks.

We will choose to manufacture products at the best suited manufacturing plants of two companies, under production control conducted by Nanosol.

[New Company Summary]

Company name Nanoimprint Solutions Co., Ltd. Location 1-1-1 Ichigaya Kaga-cho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Capital 10 million yen Business contents Mass production management of nanoimprint contract business Ownership stake DNP 50%、SCIVAX 50%

[Future Prospects]

Through the newly established Nanosol, we will respond to the needs for mass production of nanoimprinted products for various applications. We aim for annual sales of approximately 10 billion yen by 2026.

More details

About DNP

DNP was established in 1876, and has become a leading global company that leverages print-based solutions to engineer fresh business opportunities while protecting the environment and creating a more vibrant world for all. We capitalize on core competencies in microfabrication and precision coating technology to provide products for the display, electronic device, and optical film markets. We have also developed new products, such as vapor chamber and reflect array that offer next-generation communication solutions for more people-friendly information society.