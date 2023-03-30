Hisense USA to Bring the Excitement of the NBA to More Fans Across North America

NEW YORK & SUWANEE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hisense, a global leader in Consumer Electronics and Home Appliance industries, and the National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced a collaboration to bring the excitement of the NBA to more fans across North America.

Hisense will serve as the exclusive partner of “X-Factor Moments,” a weekly content series on the NBA’s social media channels featuring the game changing plays and standout moments throughout the 2023 NBA postseason. As the Official TV and Home Appliance Partner of the NBA, Hisense USA will also make NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live game subscription service available on the NBA App, accessible on Hisense TVs in North America beginning with the 2023-24 season.

“With this collaboration, Hisense continues impressive growth in North America and around the world as a leading brand in the television and appliance industry. By teaming up with the NBA, we look forward to even more brand recognition and growth,” said David Gold, President at Hisense America. “We’re looking forward to engaging with the passionate, diehard NBA fans who already know Hisense and introducing our brand to those who don’t know us yet. The collaboration puts us in an excellent position to solidify Hisense as the TV and household appliance of choice for consumers looking for performance, quality and value – a competitive advantage only Hisense can deliver.”

“Hisense USA offers the league a unique opportunity to continue to meet its fans where they are, bringing the excitement of the NBA to their preferred devices across the U.S., Canada and Mexico,” said Kerry Tatlock, NBA Executive Vice President, Global Marketing Partnerships and Media. “We look forward to working with Hisense USA to enhance our fans’ viewing experience and further connect them with their favorite teams and players.”

Year to date through February, Hisense is the no. 2 TV brand in the North American market based on unit share.* With its lineup earning 50+ awards in 2022, Hisense USA is taking its ULED technology even further with the limited edition release of ULED X – the first television in its lineup to carry the new designation of The Official Television of the NBA. ULED X revolutionizes LED televisions, bringing viewers a vivid picture and sound quality that puts them right at center court. This groundbreaking advancement pushes LED TV to its limit and creates the most realistic and immersive entertainment experience to date.

Fans will see milestones of the collaboration come to life around the league’s marquee events, at retailers, on packages and through point-of-sale promotions, trade shows and more, leveraging Hisense’s high-quality, premium products to connect fans with the sport they love most.

To learn more about Hisense USA and its premium offerings, visit Hisense-usa.com and follow @HisenseUSA on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.

* Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service, U.S./CA/MX, Jan. – Feb. 2023 combined.

About Hisense USA

Established in 2001, Hisense USA Corporation delivers top-notch performance and best-in-class features through its range of technology products, including televisions, Laser TVs and Cinemas, refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, beverage coolers, and freezers - all at an incredible value. Hisense’s focus on performance, quality and value has driven the brand’s rapid industry growth and continues to outperform the competition. In 2022, Hisense became the second largest TV manufacturer globally based on shipments and is proud to control both the quality of its products and the quality of customers’ experiences. Hisense USA Corporation is a subsidiary of Hisense Group, a multi-national consumer technology manufacturer and one of the largest television brands in the world.

About NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. Built around five professional sports leagues: the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, the NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 214 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 200 countries and territories on all seven continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2022-23 season featured 120 international players from 41 countries. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 2.1 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.