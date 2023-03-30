JCPenney and Sports Illustrated Unveil New Swimwear Collection

The limited-edition capsule collection with five-time Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin and Sports Illustrated Swim for JCPenney features sporty yet stylish swimwear for the active women, offering adjustable styles in confidence-inspiring fits. (Photo: Business Wire)

Building on the 2022 launch of Sports Illustrated for JCPenney apparel collection, Sports Illustrated Swim expands to both men’s and women’s swimwear, featuring styles for customers seeking fashion and versatility. (Photo: Business Wire)

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JCPenney, America’s shopping destination for diverse, working families and Sports Illustrated (SI), the iconic sports and lifestyle brand, come together to announce their latest initiative, Sports Illustrated for JCPenney Swim, which includes a limited-edition collaboration with five-time Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin. Both collections will be available exclusively at JCPenney stores and online at jcpenney.com starting on March 23 and April 6, 2023, respectively.

Building on the Sports Illustrated for JCPenney apparel collection, which launched in January 2022, this brand expands to men’s and women’s swimwear, featuring “beach-to-street” styles for customers seeking fashion and versatility.

“Sports Illustrated is thrilled to continue building its lifestyle offerings through the launch of its new swim collection with JCPenney," said Dana Carpenter, EVP Brand, Entertainment, Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), owner of the Sports Illustrated brand. “This new collection, coupled with the collaboration with Olympic athlete Missy Franklin, highlights Sports Illustrated’s inherent connection to swim, delivering style, quality and performance.”

The Sports Illustrated for JCPenney swim collection offers trend-right styles with graphic prints, vibrant colors and bold silhouettes that are designed with performance in mind. The collection will include women’s and men’s styles and will be available at nearly 300 JCPenney locations nationwide. Women’s sizing will range from S-XL, while men’s sizes will range from S-XXL.

The limited-edition capsule with five-time Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin made exclusively for women, features sporty yet stylish swimwear for the active women, offering adjustable styles in confidence-inspiring fits.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Sports Illustrated and bring the highly anticipated swimwear line to JCPenney," said Michelle Wlazlo, Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer at JCPenney. "We know that our customers will love this new line and look forward to seeing our Sports Illustrated swimsuits in action this summer."

The new Sports Illustrated for JCPenney swimwear collection is available in stores and online on March 23 at jcpenney.com. The Missy Franklin Sports Illustrated swimwear collaboration will be available exclusively in JCPenney stores and online on April 6, 2023.

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated (SI) is an unparalleled and influential leader recognized for shaping modern culture and uniting athletes, teams and fans worldwide. At the intersection of sports, lifestyle and entertainment, Sports Illustrated is a 360-degree enterprise that delivers immersive content, innovative digital experiences, unforgettable events, and original products. Its award-winning media arm brings powerful storytelling to life through probing profiles and up-to-date news on SI.com, across social media platforms and through the monthly print magazine. The most trusted name in sports transcends media through SI Tickets, a fan-first ticketing platform, SI Sportsbook, a digital sports betting platform, SI Studios, the brand’s home for film, TV, and long form audio adaptations of SI’s thought-provoking storytelling, and more. SI brings its unique and authentic perspective to marquee events and captivating brand activations including The Sportsperson of the Year Awards, “The Party”, SI Swimsuit Launch Weekend and the SI Circuit Series.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, which owns a portfolio of more than 40 iconic and world-renowned Lifestyle, Entertainment and Media brands. Headquartered in New York City, with offices around the world, Authentic connects strong brands with best-in-class partners and a global network of operators, distributors and retailers to build long-term value in the marketplace. Its brands generate approximately $24.5 billion in global annual retail sales and have an expansive retail footprint in more than 150 countries, including 9,800-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops and 355,000 points of sale.

Authentic is committed to transforming brands by delivering powerful storytelling, compelling content, innovative business models and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. Authentic’s brand portfolio includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, David Beckham®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Nautica®, Izod®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Ted Baker®, Hervé Léger®, Frye®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Aéropostale®, Forever 21®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Tretorn®, Prince®, Van Heusen®, Arrow®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx® and Thomasville®.

About JCPenney

JCPenney is the shopping destination for America’s diverse, working families. With inclusivity at its core, the Company’s product assortment meets customers’ everyday needs and helps them commemorate every special occasion with style, quality and value. JCPenney offers a broad portfolio of fashion, apparel, home, beauty and jewelry from national and private brands and provides personal services including salon, portrait and optical. The Company and its 50,000 associates worldwide serve customers where, when and how they want to shop – from jcp.com to more than 650 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

In 2022, JCPenney celebrated 120 years as an iconic American brand by continuing its legacy of connecting with customers through shopping and community engagement. Please visit JCPenney’s Newsroom to learn more and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.