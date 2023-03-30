AMC Networks and VIZIO Expand Partnership

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) announced today an expanded partnership with AMC Networks, bringing even more of the company’s broad range of premium programming to VIZIO Smart TVs. The expanded partnership includes the recent addition of the AMC+ app, nine free streaming channels and over 150 on-demand feature films available on VIZIO’s free streaming service, WatchFree+.

New AMC Networks’ channels featured thanks to the agreement include Portlandia, MSG Sports Zone, AMC en Espanol, Allblk Gems and Overtime along with more than 150 AMC on demand feature films are now available on VIZIO’s free streaming service, WatchFree+.

The launch builds on the popularity of AMC’s free streaming channels already available on VIZIO’s WatchFree+ streaming service, including All Reality WE tv, AMC Thrillers, IFC Films Picks and The Walking Dead Universe.

VIZIO users who subscribe to the AMC+ premium subscription service can enjoy popular series titles from AMC’s award-winning library like Dark Winds, Gangs of London, Happy Valley and the recent premiere of Lucky Hank, starring Bob Odenkirk of Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad. AMC+ subscribers also enjoy exclusive access to series in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe including the popular and critically acclaimed Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, along with a premium catalog of series, and movies, including exclusive new film premieres every week. AMC+ will also debut an all-new series from The Walking Dead Universe, including The Walking Dead: Dead City – featuring the popular Maggie and Negan characters – and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, coming later this year, in addition to the forthcoming final season of Fear the Walking Dead.

“AMC and VIZIO have been working together for several years to bring audiences the best in entertainment. The expansion of our partnership is based on user engagement with existing FAST and AVOD AMC programming as well as viewer response to the recent addition of AMC+ to our premium app library,” says Katherine Pond, Group Vice President, Platform Content and Partnerships at VIZIO. “Our expanded agreement means VIZIO users can access an even wider range of AMC’s library of critically acclaimed original titles - enjoying more of what they love, all in one place.”

VIZIO users can easily subscribe to AMC+ from the VIZIO home screen. In the coming months, users will be able to subscribe using their VIZIO Account, a feature that makes it easy to manage subscriptions and redeem special offers - in one place.

"This is an exciting expansion of our relationship with VIZIO, which will make even more of our acclaimed and popular programming available to VIZIO audiences including, for the first time, the addition of nine of our curated FAST channels," said Kim Kelleher, chief commercial officer of AMC Networks. "As we continue to build a new programming universe and franchise around the iconic works of Anne Rice, and bring exciting new stories from the world of The Walking Dead and other new original series to millions of passionate fans, we value our partnership with VIZIO to connect our high-quality and popular original programming with viewers as part of our robust and growing distribution ecosystem."

About AMC+

AMC+ is the company’s new premium streaming bundle featuring an extensive lineup of popular and critically acclaimed original programming from AMC, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV and full access to targeted streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited, which feature content such as A Discovery of Witches, Creepshow, and Boyhood. The service features a continually refreshed library of commercial-free content, with iconic series from the AMC Networks portfolio including Mad Men, Halt & Catch Fire, Hell on Wheels, Turn: Washington’s Spies, Rectify, Portlandia, and series from The Walking Dead Universe, among many others. The service also offers a growing slate of original and exclusive series including Gangs of London, This is Going to Hurt, Dark Winds, and the first two series in a new Anne Rice universe, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. With new movies released every Friday, AMC+ is the newest destination for exclusive film premieres direct from theaters all year long. AMC+ is available in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, South Korea, and Spain and is available in the U.S. through AMCPlus.com, the AMC+ app, and a number of digital and cable partners.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.