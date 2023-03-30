Chirp Partners With Mysten Labs to Develop the Future of Decentralized Connectivity

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mysten Labs, a Web3 infrastructure company and initial developer of the Sui Layer 1 blockchain, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Chirp, a decentralized, multi-protocol, global wireless network and a platform for the Internet of Things (“IoT”) and high speed wireless broadband. Through this partnership, Chirp will leverage Sui’s decentralized, dynamic, and scalable technology to build the future of connectivity.

Founded in 2021 by Tim Kravchunovsky, Chirp is harnessing the power of decentralization to build the world’s most robust, seamless, and user-friendly network. Chirp’s IoT and high-speed broadband internet solutions are fully wireless, available anywhere, and both easier to manage and more cost-effective than alternative networks. To provide low-cost IoT and internet solutions, Chirp enables its community to grow the network through its custom-built gateways.

The company has developed two product lines: an IoT hybrid network that utilizes its own wireless network infrastructure and also uses capacity from other Network Operators to extend its network coverage and reach. The IoT network is powered by a gateway called The Blackbird and the wireless broadband solution is powered by a community-owned gateway called The Cardinal, both of which will utilize Sui’s unique blockchain technology to bring traditional network infrastructure to the Web3 world.

“ While IoT has delivered immense value to billions of people around the world, it remains very difficult to navigate, forcing users to engage with various vendors, networks, and platforms to achieve their intended objectives,” said Tim Kravchunovsky, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Chirp. “ Chirp’s mission is to prove that IoT can be affordable and easy to use. By leveraging the Sui network and the benefits of a decentralized economy, Chirp is building a product that has a variety of B2B and B2C applications across multiple sectors of the economy, from transportation and autonomous driving to home automation. We can’t wait to work with Mysten Labs to continue to unlock the innumerable possibilities inherent in decentralized connectivity and make life easier for our users.”

Mysten Labs was launched in 2021 by former executives of Meta’s Novi Research and lead architects of the Diem blockchain and Move programming language. The company is helping develop Sui, a decentralized, proof-of-stake blockchain that builds on important innovations in consensus algorithms and leverages novel data structures to deliver a high-performance, low-cost Layer 1.

" Chirp is building the infrastructure for millions of users and billions of devices to connect on a decentralized network. While this is no small feat, the company’s strong team of experienced builders, network engineers, and telecom experts - combined with Sui’s decentralized technology and capabilities - make Chirp as well-positioned as any to execute on this mission,” said Evan Cheng, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mysten Labs, initial contributor to the development of the Sui protocol. “ We are excited to partner with Chirp to bring these unique, customer-focused solutions to market, and look forward to being a part of this journey.”

About Mysten Labs

Mysten Labs is a team of leading distributed systems, programming languages, and cryptography experts whose founders were senior executives of Meta’s Novi Research and lead architects of the Diem blockchain and Move programming language. The mission of Mysten Labs is to create foundational infrastructure for Web3.

Learn more: https://mystenlabs.com

About Sui

Sui is the first Layer 1 blockchain designed from the ground up to enable creators and developers to build experiences that cater for the next billion users in crypto. Developed by Mysten Labs, Sui is horizontally scalable to support a wide range of dApp development with unrivaled speed at low cost. The first-of-its-kind platform brings users a general-purpose blockchain with high throughput, instant settlement speeds, rich on-chain assets, and user-friendly Web3 experiences. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain, designed from bottom up to meet the needs of the next billion users in crypto.

Learn more: https://sui.io

About Chirp

Chirp is a decentralized, global wireless network with the ability to connect every device on the planet. Developed by a team with decades of network infrastructure experience, Chirp offers fully wireless connectivity to any device from high-speed internet to the Internet of Things. From IoT solutions to high-speed broadband, the Chirp network provides borderless connectivity to residences and businesses at a fraction of the cost of traditional providers, through a robust system that rewards network keepers with its native token, $CHIRP. To learn more, visit: https://chirptoken.io/