LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spanish contemporary artist Edgar Plans, in partnership with Candle Media’s Exile Content, is proud to announce the release of three limited-edition Lil’ Heroes art toys, inspired by the Lil’ Heroes and Lil’ Villains NFT collections.

The resin art toys come in three unique colors – white, silver, and gold – and provide fans with a rare opportunity to own a limited-edition collectible by a highly sought-after Spanish artist. With this drop, Plans is opening up the world of collecting to a new audience and generation of collectors.

The gold edition is limited to 500 units and is only available to Lil’ Heroes and Lil’ Villains NFT holders who are enrolled in the project’s ‘Training Camp’. The silver edition is limited to 1,500 units and available to Lil' Heroes and Lil' Villains NFT holders. The white edition is an open edition available to all. The collectibles will be available for a limited time starting on April 4.

"As we build Lil’ Heroes by Edgar Plans into a global media, entertainment and consumer products brand, we’re always looking for ways to delight our fans and reward our early supporters,” said Daniel Eilemberg, CEO, Lil’ Heroes. “With this drop, we're giving fans the opportunity to own a unique, limited-edition art toy by Edgar that is not only stunning, but also fun, customizable and accessible."

Each Lil’ Heroes collectible arrives in its own paint can vessel and comes complete with a brush marker for owners to design their own character on the 100 percent washable piece.

“We are excited to unveil the Lil’ Heroes Art Toy,” said Edgar Plans. “These collectibles are the perfect way for artists of all ages to express their creativity and bring their own personal vision to life. We can’t wait to see what everyone comes up with!”

Lil’ Heroes is a media and entertainment property with a growing community of collectors and fans that bridges worlds of traditional art, entertainment, and technology.

Exile Content is developing a TV series based on the Lil’ Heroes IP alongside NBA all-star Carmelo Anthony who will Executive Producer and star in the series. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer) will also Executive Producer and star with Robot Chicken creator, Kevin Shinick, serving as showrunner and former Hasbro Studios President, Stephen Davis executive producing.

About Lil’ Heroes

Lil’ Heroes is a brand and entertainment franchise created by Spanish artist Edgar Plans, in partnership with Exile Content Studio. It was launched in January 2022 as an NFT collection, which serves as the basis for an entertainment franchise with multiple touchpoints with its fans and audience. These include NFTs, as well as merchandise and licensing, an animated show, events, publishing and more.

About Edgar Plans

Edgar Plans is a Madrid-born artist whose work has been featured in the Almine Rech in Paris, Brussels and Shanghai. He has also been featured in the Moscow Museum of Modern Art and most recently with Perrotin in Dubai and Art Central Fair in Hong Kong with Villain Gallery. His expressive and colorful mouse-eared characters are known as the Animal Heroes. Plans uses these big-eyed cartoons in contrast to urban backdrops using mixed media. These images are meant to be social commentaries on racism and gender equality.

About Exile Content Studio

Exile Content Studio creates content in Spanish and English for a global audience across multiple platforms — TV, Film, Audio and Digital. Exile’s team has led content production for the largest Spanish-language media companies in the world with responsibility for film studios, OTT service, broadcast and cable networks, music, news and digital. The company’s current slate includes award-winning talent across genres and formats. To stay up to date on Exile’s projects, follow @ExileContent on Twitter and Instagram.

Exile Content Studio is a part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises built for the digital age. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle was founded by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone’s flagship private equity business.