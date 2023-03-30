Accelerate and CBRE Investment Management Launch Partnership to Acquire Infrastructure Ground Leases

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accelerate Investment Partners and CBRE Investment Management (CBRE IM) have launched Accelerate Infrastructure Opportunities, a new strategy to invest in digital and renewable real property interests across North America.

Accelerate’s infrastructure strategy acquires, owns and manages investments in ground leases and land under critical infrastructure assets that generate long-term, sustainable cash flow, such as cellular infrastructure, billboards and renewable assets, including wind, solar, storage and EV charging projects.

“We are excited to have a strong, supportive partner in CBRE IM to help fund our company’s growth,” said Brennan Potts, founder and CEO of Accelerate. “Our ability to invest through the development and operations of an infrastructure project, with committed and long-term capital from a partner who shares our values, places us in a leading position within the industry to better serve our customers.”

Accelerate focuses on developing mutually beneficial, long-term relationships with property owners, tenants, developers, operators and brokers. Accelerate believes its collaborative approach and creative capital solutions can provide value to its partners, while also delivering differentiated risk-adjusted returns for investors.

“Accelerate’s long-term partnership focus on acquiring real property interests under renewable and digital infrastructure projects provides an innovative way to deploy capital in the infrastructure 2.0 assets that we believe will thrive in the new digital, green economy,” said Robert Shaw, managing director, private infrastructure at CBRE IM. “Accelerate has a proven track record of helping property owners, developers and operators maximize the value of their properties or projects with agility, speed and certainty of closing, which makes them an excellent partner.”

In addition to Mr. Potts, Accelerate’s management team leading the strategy includes industry veterans Brandon O’Gara (managing partner and chief financial officer), Graeme Kavanagh (partner and chief revenue officer), Josh Castillo (partner and chief investment officer, infrastructure) and Brenda Hurst (partner and chief operating officer).

###

About Accelerate Investment Partners

Accelerate acquires, owns and manages real property investments under energy and infrastructure locations that provide long-term, sustainable cash flow. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Plano, Texas, Accelerate manages more than 1,200 real property interests across the United States with $500 million in combined assets and capital commitments. The company’s mission is to deliver impactful value for investors, property owners and tenants through a values-based approach to investments that support a secure and sustainable future.

About CBRE Investment Management

CBRE Investment Management is a leading global real assets investment management firm with $149.3 billion in assets under management* as of December 31, 2022, operating in more than 30 offices and 20 countries around the world. Through its investor-operator culture, the firm seeks to deliver sustainable investment solutions across real assets categories, geographies, risk profiles and execution formats so that its clients, people and communities thrive.

CBRE Investment Management is an independently operated affiliate of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2022 revenue). CBRE has approximately 115,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE Investment Management harnesses CBRE’s data and market insights, investment sourcing and other resources for the benefit of its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbreim.com.

*Assets under management (AUM) refers to the fair market value of real assets-related investments with respect to which CBRE Investment Management provides, on a global basis, oversight, investment management services and other advice and which generally consist of investments in real assets; equity in funds and joint ventures; securities portfolios; operating companies and real assets-related loans. This AUM is intended principally to reflect the extent of CBRE Investment Management’s presence in the global real assets market, and its calculation of AUM may differ from the calculations of other asset managers and from its calculation of regulatory assets under management for purposes of certain regulatory filings.