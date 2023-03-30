Vitality Living Transforms Resident Care With SafelyYou, Preventing 7 Move-Outs While Saving Over $175,000 Annually

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vitality Living, a leading senior care provider committed to empowering successful aging through engagement and innovation, has successfully prevented 7 fall-related move-outs across two communities in just two months with the implementation of SafelyYou, the leader in empowering safer, more person-centered dementia care through real-time AI video technology and 24/7 remote clinical experts.

Falls are a leading cause of injury and death among older adults, and for senior living communities, falls put residents at risk, impact labor issues and drive significant costs. A recent report found that 85% of senior care executives report that falls significantly impact staff turnover.

With the implementation of SafelyYou, Vitality was able to gain greater clarity into falls, allowing their clinical team to provide timely interventions for preventing future falls, know when true falls occur, and determine whether a fall warranted a trip to the emergency room.

“Every move-out we avoid means continued quality care for the resident, as well as an increase in our ability to reach and maintain our occupancy goals,” said Chris Guay, CEO of Vitality Living. “SafelyYou proved its value both in the huge amount of dollars saved and in the improved quality of care we can provide. And that’s priceless to me.”

SafelyYou's on-site clinical experts partnered with Vitality's staff to develop person-centered interventions that support residents and their families. This combination of world-leading technology and expert clinical support enabled Vitality to prevent 7 move-outs, which would have resulted in lost revenue from vacancy, room turn, resident acquisition costs, and sales commissions, with an annualized value of over $175,000.

In addition, Vitality was able to reduce unnecessary ER visits by 88%, as fall videos from SafelyYou empowered staff to accurately assess and categorize falls, avoiding unnecessary hospitalizations. Furthermore, the technology provided greater trust and transparency, allowing Vitality to see critical details of on-the-ground events and have more informed conversations about how and why falls occurred, building stronger, more trusting relationships with families.

“We know greater clarity into falls goes hand-in-hand with increased occupancy for communities, and for Vitality, we were able to reveal true falls versus intentional self-lowering, as well as each fall’s severity, so unnecessary ER visits could be avoided,” said George Netscher, founder and CEO of SafelyYou. “Additionally, our expert clinical team supported on-site staff to develop interventions for preventing future falls when those true falls did occur. Our combination of world-leading technology and partnering with on-site staff meant that 7 move-outs were prevented. We’re proud we could help Vitality keep residents in their community, provide higher-quality care, and save a significant amount annually as a result.”

Vitality Living remains committed to empowering successful aging through engagement and innovation, and their partnership with SafelyYou is a testament to this commitment. By utilizing cutting-edge technology and partnering with on-site staff, they are able to provide higher-quality care, keep residents in their community, and save a significant amount annually.

About SafelyYou

Originating in 2015 as the doctoral research of CEO George Netscher—and inspired by his own family's experience with Alzheimer's disease—SafelyYou was spun out of UC Berkeley’s Artificial Intelligence Research Lab, one of the top five AI research groups in the world. The company’s passionate mission is to empower safer, more person-centered dementia care through world-leading, real-time AI video technology and 24/7 remote clinical experts. SafelyYou is used by skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities all across North America—from the largest national organizations to regional and local ones, too. SafelyYou is one of five most innovative fall technologies referenced in the Senate Falls Report (2019).

SafelyYou gives a voice to those living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Its AI-video technology sees critical care moments in real-time, detecting on-the-ground events with over 99.5% accuracy. SafelyYou’s remote clinical experts have seen more falls and on-the-ground events than anyone in the world, enabling a level of predictive, person-centered dementia care that was never before possible. SafelyYou is solving a critical problem across senior care and making an impact by reducing falls by 40% and fall-related ER visits by 80%.

About Vitality Living

Vitality Living, offers an innovative technology-focused approach to senior living that empowers seniors to age successfully. Offering independent living, assisted living and memory care, the company plans to expand its service offerings as it grows. Vitality is currently seeking acquisition and development opportunities in the eastern two-thirds of the U.S.

For more information on Vitality Living go to www.vitalityseniorliving.com