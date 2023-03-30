PAR Technology’s Data Central Selected by Earl Enterprises to Strengthen Backoffice Capabilities

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParTech, Inc. (PAR) a global restaurant technology company and provider of unified commerce for enterprise businesses, today announced that its leading backoffice solution, Data Central, has been selected by internationally renowned hospitality brand Earl Enterprises as PAR continues to expand its already impressive list of partners with yet another gigantic addition.

“We’re excited to be selected by a company as popular and forward-thinking as Earl Enterprises,” said PAR CEO Savneet Singh. “We’re always looking for ways to spread our technology to as many restaurants as possible, but it must be with brands that we believe in and that believe in us. Earl Enterprises and its impressive roster of great brands fit that bill to a tee.”

Earl Enterprises – which represents notable full-service dining brands such as Buca di Beppo, Brio Italian Grille and Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy – selected PAR’s Data Central, allowing its existing restaurants to seamlessly integrate with existing point-of-sale programs, accounting, payroll systems and more. It will also implement the technology to all future locations of its brands moving forward.

“We believe Data Central to be the best-of-breed back of house solution for our brands,” Tom Seeker, Chief Information Officer for Earl Enterprises said. “Data Central is seamless and it will be a simple solution for not only our accounting purposes, but also for inventory management, scheduling and data management. PAR’s tech stack keeps everything in one place, so this partnership was a no-brainer on our end.”

With Data Central, companies can track inventory from delivery through preparation to help manage waste and food costs. It also easily communicates scheduling with employees through multiple devices. In addition, Data Central has easy access to daily sales and analyze server performance, allowing for management to always have a finger on the pulse of their brands.

About PAR Technology

For more than 40 years, PAR Technology Corporation’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant point-of-sale, loyalty and back-office software solutions as well as industry leading hardware and drive-thru offerings. To learn more, visit partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Earl Enterprises

Earl Enterprises® brings together the power of people, services and creative genius to build innovative sustainable companies that guests can enjoy today and in the future through our diversified brand portfolio. Earl Enterprises® is growing as a leader in the field of entertainment, leisure, tourism, hotel, and restaurant consultant services.