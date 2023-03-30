ConferMED Delivers 100,000 Specialty eConsults in Partnership with Safety Net Connect

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safety Net Connect (SNC), a leading provider of innovative healthcare solutions, celebrates ConferMED’s milestone achievement delivering over 100,000 specialty eConsults to vulnerable patients in medically underserved communities across the nation using SNC’s Converge telehealth platform.

ConferMED is fiercely dedicated to the idea that access to high quality healthcare should be a right (not a privilege) for everyone regardless of geography or ability to pay. This shared principle served as the foundation for the partnership between SNC and ConferMED, which began nearly a decade ago as the two organizations joined forces to create effective telehealth solutions to bridge the health equity gap and increase access to specialty care in underserved communities.

“Our primary care providers do an amazing job ensuring that their patients receive comprehensive care,” explained Dr. Daren Anderson, ConferMED Founder and President. “ConferMED’s SNC-driven eConsults and live video sessions help to expand the provider’s capabilities to diagnose and manage more complex conditions – and in many cases provide care that might otherwise be unavailable to their patients.”

Using SNC’s platform combined with a novel workflow process, the ConferMED team has delivered specialty care to more than 100,000 patients across the U.S., in collaboration with more than 3,000 primary care providers. “We’re excited to celebrate this critical milestone and the dedicated ConferMED staff, specialists and primary care users who made it happen,” shared Keith Matsutsuyu, CEO of Safety Net Connect. “It’s truly an honor to partner with ConferMED, a leader in healthcare innovation that shares our passion for increasing health equity and access to care across all communities.”

With nearly 300 specialists across all major adult and pediatric specialty care disciplines, ConferMED supports practices nationwide looking to improve access and reduce the cost of specialty care. ConferMED’s specialists quickly review cases, provide input to primary care providers, and develop the optimal care plan for patients. This process improves chronic disease outcomes, reduces unnecessary emergency room visits and hospital admissions, and prevents long-term complications.

About ConferMED

ConferMED is a national eConsult provider improving access for patients while supporting better clinical outcomes and reduced costs. ConferMED's national network of over 300 specialists combined with its comprehensive interoperability solution allows primary care clinicians across the country to receive guidance and advice from experts in all major adult and pediatric specialties and subspecialties. Developed by practicing primary care providers, ConferMED offers expert implementation support to ensure seamless integration into existing clinical workflows with minimal disruption or added work. An informational video on the ConferMED Advancing Health Equity initiative can be found here: confermed.com/healthequity.

About Safety Net Connect

With a mission to improve health equity, Safety Net Connect (SNC) has been the leading creator of innovative health care technology, making it easier for providers and institutions to improve quality, streamline care coordination, promote evidence-based practices, and increase access to care with solutions like Converge. SNC’s Converge technology integrates eConsult, eReferral and Televideo into one seamless, end-to-end telehealth solution – connecting medical, behavioral, and social service providers for true 360 degree whole-person care. Since 2009, SNC has helped public and private health care organizations across the nation, successfully reach millions of low-income, underserved individuals with affordable, effective patient-centered care. For more information, please visit www.safetynetconnect.com.