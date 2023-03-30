Gandeeva and Moderna Enter into Cryo-EM Research Collaboration to Explore Protein Surface Structure at Atomic Resolution

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gandeeva Therapeutics, Inc., a precision medicine company focused on designing and developing novel therapeutics guided by cryogenic electron microscopy (cryo-EM) and machine learning, announced today the initiation of a research collaboration with Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) to explore applications of Gandeeva’s differentiated technology platform for a Moderna program.

“We are excited to begin working with Moderna on a specific application of our AI-enabled cryo-EM platform that leverages our technology infrastructure and deep experience in structural biology and medicinal chemistry,” said Sriram Subramaniam, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Gandeeva Therapeutics. “Through our internal pipeline programs and collaborations, we are aggressively pursuing the development of first-in-class modalities in targeting difficult-to-drug protein-protein interactions.”

Under the research agreement, Gandeeva and Moderna will study and validate the application of Gandeeva’s proprietary cryo-EM platform approach for an undisclosed Moderna target. Gandeeva will receive research payments from Moderna. Additional terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Gandeeva Therapeutics

Gandeeva Therapeutics is a precision medicine company integrating the power of cryogenic electron microscopy (cryo-EM) and machine learning to develop differentiated therapeutics by targeting and modulating key protein-protein interactions. Gandeeva’s structure-guided drug discovery platform encompasses target prediction and validation (SPOTLIGHT™), hit identification by screening virtual and fragment libraries (HYPERFOCUS™), and lead optimization (CRYO-CADD™). Gandeeva has a robust preclinical oncology pipeline targeting difficult-to-treat cancers with novel protein interaction modulators such as interfacial glues (iGlues™) and allosteric inhibitors. Gandeeva is headquartered in the Greater Vancouver area, Canada. For more information, please visit www.gandeeva.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.