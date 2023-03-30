Usage-based Billing Leader, LogiSense, Embeds Workato’s Leading iPaaS to Help Customers Integrate and Automate Billing and Finance Workflows For Increased Agility

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workato, the leading enterprise automation platform, announced today that LogiSense, a global leader in usage-based and subscription billing solutions, is embedding the Workato platform to help its clients reduce costs and simplify automation and integration of their financial platforms without having to develop or alter existing software - saving time, resources, and money. LogiSense chose Workato’s embedded integration and automation platform as a service (iPaaS) because of the overall user experience, Workato’s rapidly available support team, and the error-trapping tools which save time on projects.

As an API-first platform, LogiSense makes it easy for others to integrate with its billing system. Having an integration tool readily available gives LogiSense the ability to connect a number of different applications and provide added value to current and potential customers. Tasked with finding an integration solution that would fit not only LogiSense’s needs but also its customers, the team initially onboarded another integration solution. This solution however did not scale or perform to the level that LogiSense required. It was then that LogiSense was introduced to Workato through an existing customer. With this in mind, LogiSense needed to find an integration solution it could embed into its existing software to deliver tailored solutions to customers at a faster rate and lower cost. Rather than require customers to modify their business process or embark upon customization initiatives, LogiSense is now able to utilize Workato to satisfy the unique needs of its customers.

“From the beginning, we knew what we needed from an integration solutions provider – a readily available and supportive team, the ability to help our team address the differing needs of our customers, and a solution that was easy to use. When Workato’s iPaaS solution was presented to us, it became clear to our team how impressive Workato’s platform was and how impactful it would be when coupled with LogiSense Billing,” said Ryan Susanna, Vice President of Sales at LogiSense. “Workato is helping our team to become more agile by providing fast and efficient integrations to our customers, regardless of which solutions their existing IT environment is composed of. Workato has allowed us to create a ‘culture of yes’ with our customers and to create an even more fulfilling customer experience.”

On a mission to change billing for good, LogiSense was founded to help businesses look out for their customers, to help them competitively monetize their product and service offerings, and to help them grow - wherever the marketplace takes them. As one of the leading providers of subscription-based and real-time usage billing solutions, the company accelerates growth throughout the enterprise XaaS, IOT, and communications marketplaces. Since embedding Workato’s platform, LogiSense has seen immense time savings when customers require solutions integrations for complex or multi-solution environments, providing them a competitive advantage with the help of Workato.

“Working with the team at LogiSense to help further their integration and automation capabilities has not only alleviated measurable time and effort from their internal team but their customers are also directly benefiting from the power of Workato’s embedded platform. We are excited to be a part of LogiSense’s integration and automation journey, helping the company break through to new markets and tailor its solutions to customers' needs rather than developing customizations, which may cost customers more in the long run,” said Carly Frederick, Head of Solutions, Workato Embedded Platform. “With Workato’s embedded platform, LogiSense no longer needs to build custom integrations for each client, allowing them to go live in a fraction of the time.”

About LogiSense

LogiSense is a global leader in the usage-based billing and monetization of digital, physical, or hybrid product models at scale. LogiSense enables organizations to bring innovative and competitive usage-based offerings to market in a timely and profitable manner. For more information, visit www.logisense.com

About Workato

The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world's top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media: