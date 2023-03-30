Carl Marks Advisors Facilitates Successful Refinancing for Florida Marine Transporters

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carl Marks Advisors, a leading investment bank providing financial and operational advisory services to middle market companies, today announced that it has successfully facilitated a refinancing for Florida Marine Transporters LLC Holdings (“Florida Marine” or the “Company”) with a unit of TCW Asset Management Company LLC (“TCW”).

Founded in 1993, Florida Marine, headquartered in Mandeville, Louisiana, is America’s largest independent, family-owned, Jones-Act-compliant marine transportation company. The Company services its long-standing customer base by providing liquid petrochemical, chemical cargo, and dry cargo transportation services in the inland waterways of the United States, primarily the Gulf intercoastal Waterway and Mississippi River System. The Company operates 100+ vessels and 950+ barges, placing it in the top 5 “Liquid Cargo Barge” operators in the US.

“We are very satisfied by the outcome of the transaction between Florida Marine and TCW,” said Jette Campbell, Partner at Carl Marks Advisors, who worked directly on the deal. “We had a longstanding relationship with the Company’s management and are pleased that we were able to leverage our established platform to identify the right investors and achieve the best outcome for all parties involved.”

About Carl Marks Advisors

Carl Marks Advisory Group LLC (Carl Marks Advisors) is a New York-based investment bank that provides financial and operational advisory services. Our integrated client service teams unite industry, operations, and transaction expertise to create effective solutions in complex situations. Securities are offered through Carl Marks Securities LLC, member FINRA and SIPC. Additional information about Carl Marks Advisory Group LLC and Carl Marks Securities LLC is available at www.carlmarksadvisors.com and www.carlmarkssecurities.com.