ElectrifAi and Vizzia Technologies Partner to Optimize Healthcare Data with ML

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ElectrifAi, a global leader in machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, has collaborated with Vizzia Technologies, a renowned provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) for healthcare organizations, to deliver ML-powered Inventory Optimization for advanced asset management predictive analytics.

This collaboration aims to reduce costs, streamline processes, and enhance patient care at leading hospitals by analyzing critical medical equipment utilization levels.

An extensive pilot was conducted at one of Vizzia’s customer sites. A state-of-the-art, 500-bed acute care hospital, which is one of the busiest trauma centers in California. The pilot yielded substantial operational improvements across several inventory KPIs to include: up to a 52% improvement in key out-of-stock metrics; and reducing overstock rates by up to 20%.

Edward Scott, ElectrifAi's CEO remarked, “We are very pleased to partner with Vizzia and contribute to their mission of transforming healthcare asset management. Our ML-powered Inventory Optimization solution provides an advanced approach to equipment utilization, which helps hospitals to reduce costs and improve patient care.”

The ElectrifAi Inventory Optimization solution leverages IoT input data, time-series analysis, and category-specific trend analysis to generate accurate PAR level predictions, preventing overstocking or understocking.

“Our collaboration with ElectrifAi has significantly enhanced our ability to deliver cutting-edge inventory management efficiencies to our clients,” said Andrew Halasz, CEO of Vizzia Technologies. “We greatly appreciate the deep AI & ML insights that the ElectrifAi team of data scientists provided to our InVIEW platform.”

About Vizzia Technologies: Vizzia Technologies is a recognized leader in advanced real-time location systems (RTLS) and data analytics for healthcare organizations. Its award-winning InVIEW℠ software platform provides real-time, actionable data and process visibility to improve enterprise efficiencies and patient care. Vizzia serves several of the largest hospitals and health systems in America. https://vizziatech.com/

About ElectrifAi: ElectrifAi is one of the U.S.' leading ML solutions providers serving large and mid-sized enterprises with an extensive library of prebuilt solutions enabling our clients to capture tangible benefits quickly. We work with the C-suite to understand and solve business problems through data and machine learning, delivering business outcomes starting in 8 weeks. ElectrifAi is headquartered in Jersey City, with offices in Shanghai and New Delhi. https://www.electrifai.com/