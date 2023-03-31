Community Care Cooperative (C3) Renews Accountable Care Organization Contract with MassHealth

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Care Cooperative (C3) the non-profit organization created and governed by Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) to transform the health and wellness of under-resourced communities, announced today that they have renewed their contract with the Massachusetts’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS) to participate in the MassHealth Accountable Care Organization (ACO) Program. This new contract will begin on April 1, 2023 and extend through 2027.

The organization responded in July to the Commonwealth’s request for response that was released on April 14, 2022 and were notified of their award on November 2, 2022. C3’s response included innovative initiatives and practices in value based care, behavioral health and perinatal care for its anticipated 213,000 Medicaid Enrollees. “Our organization is thrilled to continue our relationship with the Commonwealth and EOHHS,” said Christina Severin, President and CEO of C3. “We are committed to serving our health centers and assisting them in continuing to provide high quality of care to their patients and communities.”

The FQHC-based organization also announces the addition of five new community health centers, bringing their membership total to 22 FQHCs and one affiliated practice. The new health centers include Caring Health Center, Duffy Health Center, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, Greater New Bedford Community Health Center, and Outer Cape Health Services. They join 17 other FQHCs across the state, 8 of whom founded the organization in 2016 in response to EOHHS’s new ACO program. “We are proud to join an organization with health centers and our patients at the core of its mission,” said Dr. Guy Fish, President and CEO of Greater Lawrence Family Health Center. “C3’s record showcases proven success both operationally and financially, and as an incoming Board member, I look forward to seeing their accomplishments over the next five years.”

In its first five-year contract, C3 excelled in their performance as the only FQHC-owned ACO in the state, and the largest in the country. This included significant shared savings that was distributed back to the member health centers as well as high performance in the areas of quality and care management. In the next five years, C3 will continue this work as well as focus on primary care capitation and value-based care for its Enrollees. “This new contract, with its innovative value-based payment model, allows us to continue improving on the outcomes and the experience of patients as they access care, and to place equity at the center of our work,” said Dr. Kiame Mahaniah, CEO of Lynn Community Health Center and C3’s Board Chair.

In addition to this renewed contract, C3 and its subsidiary, Community Technology Cooperative, recently announced the completion of a major transition to the Epic Electronic Health Record system at ten health centers across Massachusetts. The new system will support the collection of over 1.5 million clinical visits per year including vital behavioral health, dental and eye care, and essential social services linking patients and community members to health insurance, housing, food, and other supports.

Community Care Cooperative (C3) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization created and governed by Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) to transform the health and wellness of the people they serve. Formed in 2016 as a MassHealth Accountable Care Organization (ACO) that leverages the proven best practices of ACOs throughout the country, C3 is the only ACO in Massachusetts founded and governed by Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) and exclusively focused on advancing integrated and coordinated community-based care. Since its inception, C3 has expanded its services and grown nationally as leader and advocate for community health centers. To view a list of current C3 health centers, click here.