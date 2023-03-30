Encina and Shaw Industries Announce Carpet Waste Recycling Partnership

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Encina Development Group (“Encina” or the “Company”), a producer of ISCC+ circular chemicals from end-of-life plastics, announced a new recycling partnership with Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (“Shaw”), a global flooring manufacturer. Under the agreement, Shaw will provide Encina with more than 2 million pounds of waste materials from its carpet manufacturing processes annually.

This effort will reduce Shaw’s greenhouse gas emissions and carbon footprint while contributing to its long-standing sustainability commitment, which encompasses its Cradle to Cradle® design programs that have been in place for more than 20 years. Nearly 90 percent of the products Shaw produces are Cradle to Cradle Certified®, meaning they have been assessed for material health, product circularity, clean air and climate change, water and soil stewardship, and social fairness. The partnership will contribute to Shaw's overall sustainability goals and commitment to reducing waste.

“Shaw consistently categorizes, measures and channels waste toward the best possible use, whether repurposed within our own manufacturing processes or used by other industries,” notes Kellie Ballew, Shaw’s vice president of global sustainability and innovation.

“We’re proud of our significant landfill waste reduction efforts over the past decade. This partnership with Encina represents yet another significant step forward in our continued efforts to help fuel the circular economy. And it demonstrates the potential for innovative technologies and partnerships to reduce waste and environmental impact,” Ballew continued.

“We are excited to partner with Shaw on an important initiative to create circular solutions for end-of-life plastics,” said Sheida Sahandy, chief sustainability officer and counsel at Encina. “Our innovative technology enables us to produce high-quality circular chemicals from materials such as carpet waste, diverting them from landfills and helping to close the loop on plastic."

About Encina Development Group

Encina Development Group produces circular chemicals. Encina’s products provide the basic building blocks for customers to meet their renewable content goals and enable the cyclical production and reproduction of products across a broad spectrum of ubiquitous goods, including consumer products and packaging, pharmaceuticals, construction, and much more. For more information, please visit: www.encina.com.

About Shaw Industries

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. supplies carpet, resilient, hardwood, laminate, tile and stone, synthetic turf, and other specialty products to residential and commercial markets worldwide. The company meets its diverse customer needs through an expansive portfolio of brands, including: Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Floors, Shaw Sports Turf, Shawgrass, Southwest Greens and more.

Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. with more than $7 billion in annual revenue and more than 20,000 associates worldwide. Headquartered in Dalton, Ga., Shaw has salespeople and/or offices located throughout the U.S. as well as Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, India, Mexico, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. Visit www.shawinc.com for more information.