Texas Farm Bureau Insurance partners with Arity to launch new insurance program, rewarding safe drivers

WACO, Texas & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance announces its new insurance program, Drive‘n Save, which was built in partnership with Arity, a mobility data and analytics company. The program offers drivers the chance to save 10% off their auto insurance premium just for participating, with deeper discounts available for drivers who demonstrate ongoing safe driving behavior. Policyholders download Texas Farm Bureau Insurance’s mobile telematics app, which collects driving behavior data to provide them with more accurate and fairer pricing based on how and how much they drive, leading the way for the future of insurance.

With Drive‘n Save, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance will also be able to provide feedback on individual driver behavior to potentially reduce auto policy premiums for its customers. The heart of this new offering is Arity’s distinct scoring model, Drivesight ®, which allows insurers like Texas Farm Bureau Insurance to tailor the customer experience in today’s data-driven environment with insurance premiums that more accurately reflect their actual driving behaviors.

“Promoting safe driving and providing discounts to our members are top of mind for Texas Farm Bureau Insurance,” said Minesh Patel, Director of Pricing for Texas Farm Bureau Insurance. "We are always looking for ways to improve the way we service our members and provide them with the best coverage and solutions. With Arity's long legacy and proven expertise in insurance telematics and wealth of data insights, there is no better partner to deliver the experience, accuracy, transparency, and rewards that our customers deserve – including discounts for driving safely.”

As people continue to face the threat of a recession and individual financial challenges, they are frequently shopping for ways to save on their insurance. Being able to offer the right price – and one that reflects how people actually drive – is a top priority for many insurers. Arity offers a broad suite of insurance solutions that address these industry headwinds, powered by more than 1 trillion miles of driving data. These solutions provide an improved product experience for Texas Farm Bureau Insurance and its customers, who continues to rank highest in customer satisfaction among auto insurers in Texas according to J.D. Power over the past 11 years in a row. Visit jdpower.com/awards

"As drivers increasingly demand insurance pricing that reflects their individual driving habits, it’s critical for insurance companies to leverage the power of telematics. This is key to empowering drivers to use their data for their own benefit,” said Henry Kowal, Director of Outbound Product Management, Insurance Solutions at Arity. "We are very excited to partner with Texas Farm Bureau Insurance to bring Drive‘n Save to its customers and deliver insights and values that can help make the roads safer and reward safer driving."

About Texas Farm Bureau Insurance:

For over six decades, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance has been protecting our members’ moments – the big, the small, and the everyday. Our 850+ agents and over 300 claims personnel provide prompt, efficient, personal service to our more than 500,000 member-families all across our great state. With auto, home, farm and ranch, life, health, as well as other insurance products, we’ve been protecting Texans since 1952. For more information, please visit txfb-ins.com.

About Arity:

Arity is a mobility data and analytics company that provides data-driven solutions to companies invested in transportation, enabling them to deliver mobility services that are smarter, safer, and more economical. Arity collects and analyzes trillions of miles of driving data to create a greater understanding of how people move. With the world’s largest driving dataset tied to insurance claims collected through mobile devices, in-car devices, and vehicles themselves, Arity derives unique insights that help insurers, developers, marketers, and communities understand and predict driving behavior at scale. Arity was founded by the Allstate Corporation in 2016.