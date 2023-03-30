Injective Launches First-Ever Solana Rollup for Cosmos with Eclipse

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Injective, the blockchain built for decentralized finance applications, today announced the first-ever Solana rollup launch for Cosmos, powered by Eclipse. The integration will bring the Solana development environment to the broader Cosmos ecosystem, further increasing growth and user adoption within the two ecosystems.

Eclipse, a customizable rollup provider, worked alongside Injective to deploy the first-ever Solana Sealevel Virtual Machine (SVM) within the Cosmos ecosystem. Injective’s recent integration with Wormhole made it the first chain in the Cosmos ecosystem to support Solana assets. Now its new SVM rollup will enable Solana smart contracts to be seamlessly deployed within the Cosmos universe, paving the path towards Solana applications to interact directly with IBC.

Developers who are familiar with Solana tooling and language can now easily write and deploy their applications to the Cosmos ecosystem through Eclipse without needing to learn new programming languages or tooling. Despite the current market environment, Solana development remains resilient with activity up over 1000% year to date according to Alchemy.

This new integration will not only attract a new audience to the Solana ecosystem, but will also enable Cosmos users to utilize popular Solana dApps, resulting in increased Web3 adoption overall across the two ecosystems.

“Injective is continuing to build the most dynamic ecosystem for DeFi,” said Eric Chen, co-founder and CEO of Injective Labs. “This new SVM rollup for the Cosmos IBC world will not only empower developers from Solana to deploy their dApps on Injective, but it will also create more opportunities for users to experience the best Web3 dApps in one integrated network.”

Moving forward, the new SVM rollup will continue to evolve to reach even higher levels of security and scalability. The current plan is over time to integrate Cosmos’s upcoming interchain shared security model to ensure greater levels of sustainability within Cosmos. In addition, the data availability layer for the rollup plans to migrate onto the Celestia mainnet which would expand scalability properties.

“We continue to be impressed by the pioneering work Injective has done to date around scalability and interoperability,” said Neel Somani, Founder of Eclipse Labs. “The SVM environment will drive a tremendous amount of developer activity and we are excited to bring it into the Cosmos ecosystem for the first time alongside Injective.”

Today, Injective and Eclipse launch their private testnet, offering a limited number of spots exclusively to select Solana developers.

About Injective

Injective is a lightning fast interoperable layer one blockchain optimized for building the premier Web3 finance applications. Injective provides developers with powerful plug-and-play modules for creating unmatched dApps. INJ is the native token that powers Injective and its rapidly growing ecosystem. Injective is incubated by Binance and is backed by prominent investors such as Jump Crypto, Pantera and Mark Cuban.

About Eclipse

Eclipse is a customizable rollup provider based in San Francisco, CA. Featuring a novel architecture that allows for decentralized applications to act as their own sovereign chain, Eclipse allows for developers to deploy customizable chains without the hassle of managing infrastructure and security. Eclipse’s public testnets will go live in 2023 in ecosystems including Celestia, Polygon, and EigenLayer.