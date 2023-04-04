ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3CLogic, the leading voice-enabling and cloud contact center solution for ServiceNow, today announced the recent selection of its platform by North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS), one of the largest providers of healthcare services in Mississippi through its network of 45 primary and specialty clinics and hospitals. The technology partnership will support NMHS’s commitment to quality care and speed of service to both its 7,200 employees and over 730,000 patients across 24 counties.

NMHS relies on ServiceNow® IT Service Management (ITSM) as its primary system of record to manage IT requests and needed an engagement solution capable of leveraging ServiceNow data and workflows to deliver catered experiences to employees and patients. NMHS was also looking for a solution which would allow agents across its Tier 1 and Tier 2 service desks to operate from a single ServiceNow workspace to eliminate swivel-chairing across multiple systems and screens. The ability to manage common administrative tasks via a low-code no-code offering was equally key as was the ability to integrate patient and employee interaction metrics with ServiceNow to allow for a consolidated analytical view of daily operations.

“Our Information Technology Services department focuses on delivering service to employees and patients that exceeds industry standards,” explains Dr. Chris Davis, Chief Information Officer of North Mississippi Health Services. “Our vision is to provide the best patient-and family-centered care in America, and our mission is to continuously improve the health of the people of our region. Selecting 3CLogic helps achieve this by keeping us well-connected to our patients and their families as well as our employees.”

“When it comes to the digital transformation of patient and employee services we are firm believers in digital-first, but not in digital-only initiatives,” states Matt Durkin, VP of Global Sales at 3CLogic. “The human touch remains essential in customer service, especially in the healthcare industry.”

3CLogic is a ServiceNow certified technology partner with offerings available for ServiceNow’s IT Service Management, Customer Workflows, and HR Service Delivery solutions. The organization will be unveiling its latest set of offerings at ServiceNow’s annual Knowledge 2023 event this May in Las Vegas.

