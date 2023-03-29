CommScope Announces Increase in U.S. Fiber Optic Cable Production to Accelerate Rollout of Broadband to Underserved Communities

HICKORY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommScope® (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity solutions, announced today that it is expanding fiber-optic cable production to accelerate the rollout of broadband across the U.S., connecting more communities and underserved areas.

CommScope’s expansion of U.S. fiber-optic cable production will:

Increase fiber-optic cable output, hastening the deployment of broadband to underserved communities; The HeliARC™ lines are expected to support 500,000 homes per year in fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) deployments.

Increase employment opportunities with the addition of at least 250 jobs over the next five years, 90% of which will not require a college degree.

Bolster supply chain production in the United States in support of the White House’s initiative to have the supply chain for America begin in America.

Introduce a new HeliARC fiber optic cable, specifically designed for the needs of rural deployments.

Invest $47 million CapEx in the U.S. toward expanding fiber optic cable production focused on rural applications.

“We are in the business of connectivity. We strive to provide superior solutions to our customers who, in turn, provide connectivity for businesses, individuals and communities. This increase in fiber-optic cable production is a great step forward for our ‘Broadband for Everyone’ program, furthering our commitment to serve the fiber optic cable market,” stated Chuck Treadway, President & CEO, CommScope. “We will produce more cost-effective and easier-to-deploy fiber-optic cable, add new jobs and simultaneously strengthen the supply chain in America. This is a trifecta we are thrilled to announce, and we are particularly pleased to share this news today in the company of Secretary Raimondo and Governor Cooper.”

“Thanks to President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re going to connect everyone in America to affordable, reliable high-speed Internet. But our Internet for All initiative is not just a connectivity program – it's an opportunity to create jobs and expand domestic manufacturing,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “As we’ve seen today, we can produce the materials needed for broadband deployment right here in America. With today’s announcement of a $47 million investment, CommScope is demonstrating its commitment to our once-in-a-generation infrastructure moment.”

"From telemedicine and remote work to education and small businesses, access to high-speed internet is essential in today’s digital age,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. “CommScope’s expansion of fiber-optic cable production will help even more families get online in North Carolina and across the country.”

Broadband access allows households to engage in necessary activities such as telehealth appointments, education as well as employment opportunities. It also provides access to the digital economy, allowing everyone to engage in everyday undertakings such as paying bills online or ordering groceries. Currently, one out of five U.S. households lack access to reliable broadband.

HeliARC is a smaller and lighter-weight cable allowing for faster installation and lower cost of deployment. Its reduced size and weight also lowers shipping costs, permitting more product to move in one shipment, thereby making it a more sustainable and environmentally friendly product.

Currently, CommScope has two fiber-optic cable production facilities in North Carolina, one in Catawba and the other in Claremont. The increase in production in part results from an expansion of manufacturing at these facilities, where they will add lines of production for HeliARC cable line. This expansion in manufacturing increases American supply chain production resulting in more “Made in America” products.

The announcement was made today at an event with the Honorable Secretary Gina Raimondo, U.S. Department of Commerce, Assistant Secretary Alan Davidson, U.S. Department of Commerce, and the Honorable Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina. Also were esteemed members of the community. During the event, CommScope showcased its current facilities in Catawba and Claremont.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world's most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what's next and invent what's possible.

