Stifel Expands Partnership with U.S. Ski & Snowboard to Include Naming Rights of Stifel U.S. Ski Team

PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced today the expansion of its partnership with Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) to become the official Team Naming Partner of all of the ski teams under the U.S. Ski & Snowboard brand. In addition to their title sponsorship of the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team, which was established in October 2022, the global wealth management and investment banking firm will now be the title sponsor of the Stifel U.S. Cross Country Ski Team, Stifel U.S. Freestyle Ski Team and Stifel U.S. Freeski Team.

The naming rights of the Stifel U.S. Ski Team are effective immediately until April 2026. Stifel will also become an associate sponsor of the freeski and snowboard Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth and Copper, the cross country Loppet Cup in Minneapolis, the Intermountain Freestyle International at Deer Valley, and an additional moguls FIS Freestyle World Cup. Each of these events will fall under the banner of the “Stifel U.S. Ski Series.”

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Stifel across all of our ski teams,” said President and CEO of U.S. Ski & Snowboard Sophie Goldschmidt. “Stifel has been a fantastic partner of the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team this season, providing opportunities from the developmental level to the World Cup level. As we move forward, Stifel will continue to support the alpine team, and now will also support the freestyle, freeski and cross country teams. Partnerships of this level are crucial to the overall success of our programs and initiatives. We look forward to shaping the future of our ski sports with Stifel on our side.”

For over 130 years, Stifel has been a firm that recognizes up-and-coming successes, and helps others pursue their own version of success. By lowering financial obstacles for these talented athletes, there will be more possibilities for success on and off the snow. The freestyle, cross country and freeski programs will all be receiving more fiscal support, increasing the budget of each team to be put towards all aspects of the sport, including events, waxing, coaching support, travel and more. Stifel believes this partnership is the epitome of success meeting success.

“I’m so excited to have Stifel come on board and support all of the ski teams under U.S. Ski & Snowboard,” said Jessie Diggins, a three-time Olympic medalist and most decorated American cross country skier in history. “As an athlete on the Stifel U.S. Cross Country Ski Team, the additional funding will be an enormous lift for our sport across all levels—all the way from the development level to the World Cup level. This type of funding is pivotal for the success of our sport on the national and international level.”

“Having Stifel join forces with U.S. Ski and Snowboard in supporting all disciplines is really exciting news!” said Olympic silver medalist moguls skier Jaelin Kauf. “On an international level, Stifel’s support will allow us to have the staff and support we need to continue our success and build for the 2026 Olympics. I am very excited about what’s ahead for our sport and how this can help grow the development level of mogul skiing.”

"It’s super awesome news that Stifel will be jumping on board with all the ski teams," said Olympic gold medalist freeskier Alex Hall. "The extra funding will allow athletes to further push themselves and I can’t wait to see what our teams will be able to achieve with the extra support."

“This partnership is very important to us, as we see a lot of parallels between our two organizations. As a firm where ‘success meets success,’ Stifel prides itself on hiring top talent, investing in and developing that talent, and then promoting that talent from within. In many regards, U.S. Ski & Snowboard takes a similar approach to building its roster of world-class athletes, and we couldn’t be more pleased to further align our brand with theirs,” said Stifel Chairman and CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski. “We are very excited to expand our partnership across every ski team and their specific disciplines. We hope our increased support will help these tremendous athletes continue on their path to becoming the best in the world.”

About Stifel

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com.

About U.S. Ski & Snowboard

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic National Governing Body (NGB) of ski and snowboard sports in the USA, based in Park City, Utah. Tracing its roots directly back to 1905, the organization represents nearly 200 elite skiers and snowboarders in 2022, competing in seven teams; alpine, cross country, freeski, freestyle, snowboard, nordic combined, and ski jumping. In addition to the fully-funded elite teams, U.S. Ski & Snowboard also provides leadership and direction for tens of thousands of young skiers and snowboarders across the USA, encouraging and supporting them in achieving excellence. By empowering national teams, clubs, coaches, parents, officials, volunteers, and fans, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to the progression of its sports, athlete success, and the value of team. For more information, visit www.usskiandsnowboard.org.