PowerSchool and Ellucian Strengthen Partnership with Expanded Integrations

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) today announced a partnership expansion with Ellucian Company L.P. (“Ellucian”). This agreement, which was shared yesterday at Ellucian Live, the higher education industry’s premier technology conference, includes a K-20 data analytics partnership and increased integrations between the companies’ products.

PowerSchool is the leading provider of comprehensive K12 education cloud solutions serving 50 million students in 90 countries. PowerSchool also provides best in class PeopleAdmin talent management solutions serving 840 higher education organizations. Ellucian is market leader in higher education software partnering with 2900 customers across 50 countries serving 22 million students. This partnership creates unique potential for communities, states and countries to get the benefit of an integrated K-12 and Higher education software and analytics to improve education outcomes for every student.

“This is an exciting move, bringing two innovative leaders in the education technology space into closer partnership,” said Hardeep Gulati, CEO of PowerSchool. “Together we will empower institutions and communities to be more agile and effective, with holistic analytics data at leaders’ fingertips and increased efficiencies between their K-12 and Higher education systems.”

The partnership will enable collaboration between Ellucian and PowerSchool to utilize data across the student lifecycle, spanning from elementary school through post-secondary to maximize educational attainment and career success. The collaboration will allow leaders to better address policy questions, direct resources and support individuals along with education and workforce journeys.

This agreement also includes expanded partnership between PowerSchool’s PeopleAdmin’s HigherEd Cloud solution bundles (Talent, Faculty, and Student outcomes) and Ellucian’s Banner and Colleague platforms.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with PowerSchool to enable deeper data insights for our customers,” said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO of Ellucian. “This partnership will help drive innovation across our solutions.”

The expanded partnership is effective immediately with Ellucian and PowerSchool teams working closely. To learn more about PeopleAdmin’s integrations and solutions, visit our website.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

About PeopleAdmin

PeopleAdmin, a PowerSchool company, is a recognized leader in higher education solutions. Our multi-tenant SaaS-based solutions enable organizations to simplify their talent management process while utilizing industry-leading analytics. Our talent lifecycle solutions are specifically designed for higher education, and more than 840 institutions rely on PeopleAdmin. That’s why we’ve made it our mission to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their potential, in their way.

About Ellucian

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian’s innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.