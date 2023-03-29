The BGJ Group Backs CMX1 to Boost Compliance Performance Throughout the Food Industry

NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The BGJ Group, a leading management consulting firm focused on delivering solutions for the extended retail value chain, and CMX1, which helps retailers, foodservice operators and suppliers optimize their quality, risk and compliance strategies, today finalized a partnership agreement to boost CMX1’s presence in the market. The advisors at The BGJ Group will provide guidance and business development opportunities for CMX1 across retail and foodservice channels. Terms were not disclosed.

“There are great synergies between the vast experience and networks of the BGJ team and the innovation-driven culture at CMX1. It is critical that retailers and their suppliers deliver what they commit to delivering and that’s what CMX1 enables, so we expect the relationship to create substantial value in a very short timeframe,” said Vince Burke, Managing Partner at The BGJ Group.

The CMX1 Enterprise Quality & Risk Management (eQRM) platform gives businesses integrated, easy-to-use solutions for automating quality, risk and compliance operations so they can more quickly and consistently deliver the quality, safety and experiences their customers can trust. CMX1 gives companies a commonsense enterprise solution to help them alleviate the pains of manual work and gain the single source of truth they need to understand business performance, make better decisions, and drive swifter actions.

“CMX1 powers excellence for many of the world’s most trusted food manufacturers, grocers and restaurants by helping them automate and streamline quality, compliance and risk management in a single platform,” said Bert Clement, CEO of CMX1. “We look forward to partnering with The BGJ Group to help companies better manage their supply chains and achieve operational excellence through better tooling, workflows, data integrations, reporting and actionable insights.”

About CMX1

CMX1 is trusted by global businesses in over 160 countries to power everyday excellence. Its Enterprise Quality & Risk Management (eQRM) platform gives businesses integrated, easy-to-use solutions for automating quality, risk, and compliance—so they can more quickly and consistently deliver the quality, safety, and experiences their customers can trust (and have come to expect). For over a decade, their comprehensive and user-friendly suite of enterprise solutions have equipped businesses with a single source of truth from the front lines to the corporate office and across the entire supply chain. For more information, please visit www.cmx1.com or call 1-858-866-8888.

About The BGJ Group

Based in Naples, Fla., The BGJ Group is a global consultancy focused on the supermarket, mass, convenience, drug and specialty retail channels. The firm offers executive management, market strategy, mergers & acquisitions, private equity, business development, product marketing, trade relations, executive search and related services to leading retailers, suppliers and vendors. Additional information is available at http://bgjgroup.com/ .