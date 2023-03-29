DoiT and Tenity Forge Partnership to Bring Best-in-Class Cloud Expertise to Early-stage Fintech and Insurtech Startups

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoiT International (DoiT), global provider of cloud technology and consulting services, and Tenity (formerly known as F10), a global innovation ecosystem and early-stage investor for the financial industry, with hubs in Switzerland, Singapore, Nordics and Baltics, and Spain, are forging a partnership to enable accelerated growth for Tenity’s portfolio companies.

Through this partnership, DoiT will become one of Tenity's trusted cloud partners, providing Tenity’s incubated startups, both current and alumni, with round-the-clock access to best-in-class cloud technology and services on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Microsoft Azure.

Tenity is a startup incubator and accelerator with a focus on fintech and insurtech startups across Europe and Asia. Since its inception in 2015, more than 250 early and growth stage startups have participated in its programs, with alumni including names such as Relio, Oper, Stableton, Vestr, Yokoy or Keyrock. Tenity has attracted over $370 million in funding and has an extensive partner network, including UBS, Julius Baer and SIX. The company has recently announced the first closing of the Tenity Incubation Fund I.

DoiT is a leading provider of cloud technology and consulting services, and an award-winning partner for both AWS and Google Cloud. Founded in 2011, DoiT is a 8x Google Cloud Partner of the Year and a strategic partner for Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services, and a Microsoft Gold Partner. A fast-growth unicorn scale-up itself, DoiT supports thousands of digital native companies around the world. With a team of over 500 employees, DoiT operates in nearly 70 countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, United States, Australia, Israel, Singapore or India.

Through this important partnership, Tenity will unlock access for its incubated startups and alumni to over 150 senior cloud experts at DoiT, who will offer training workshops and consultancy in building cloud-based products and optimising cloud costs. DoiT will provide the fintechs with expert knowledge on cloud cost optimization, implementation of built-in sophisticated Big Data and Machine Learning (ML) services as well as Cloud Marketplace Integration and GTM support. This will enable Tenity to play an ever more active role in stimulating growth for its portfolio companies, helping them to accelerate go-to-market strategies and opening up the paths to growth, scale and revenue.

DoiT is leveraging the partnership with Tenity to further drive its growth in the EMEA region, with a particular focus in Switzerland and Austria, where it has enjoyed rapid growth. DoiT supports digital native technology companies in various industries, including a broadening range of fintech businesses across the globe, with prominent examples such as US-based Current, German neobank N26, or Israeli-based eToro, one of Europe’s largest trading platforms.

“The partnership with Tenity will enable its portfolio companies to accelerate growth and reshape the customer experience, by harnessing data and cloud technology to improve decision-making, build high-performing cloud-based products and optimise their cloud costs. DoiT looks forward to supporting Tenity’s innovative ecosystem of fintech and insurtech startups on their cloud journey. We are excited to stimulate their growth by providing best-in-class technical support and consulting,” says Marc Stolz, Partner Development Manager EMEA at DoiT.

“We are delighted to team up with DoiT. The partnership enables our portfolio startup companies to leverage the latest cloud technologies, stay ahead of the curve and take advantage of new business opportunities,” adds Marc Hauser, Head of Tenity Europe.

About DoiT International

DoiT provides intelligent technology to simplify and automate public cloud use, alongside expert consultancy and unlimited technical support for digitally savvy companies. An award-winning strategic partner of Google Cloud and AWS, DoiT operates in more than 70 countries worldwide. For more information, visit doit.com.

For more information, visit doit.com.

About Tenity

Tenity is a leading global innovation ecosystem for Fintech & Insurtech, with hubs in Switzerland, Singapore, Nordics & Baltics, and Spain. Its vision is to create the future of finance by accelerating tech startups, and connecting them with big business, investors and industry experts. Since its inception in 2015, more than 250 tech startups have participated in Tenity programs, both at early- and growth-stage, which have attracted more than $370 million in funding. Through its integrated investment arm, Tenity seeks to invest in up to 400 early-stage companies through its flagship incubation programs.

For more information, visit tenity.com.