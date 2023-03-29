AeroVanti Club Named Official Private Air and Yacht Club Partner of the Cubs and Wrigley Field

AeroVanti Club, a high-growth startup that’s reimagining private aviation and yachting through inclusive and competitive membership options, has been named the “Official Private Air and Yacht Club Partner” of the Cubs and Wrigley Field. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AeroVanti Club, a high-growth startup that’s reimagining private aviation and yachting through inclusive and competitive membership options, has been named the “Official Private Air and Yacht Club Partner” of the Cubs and Wrigley Field. As part of the multiyear partnership, AeroVanti will have naming rights to the suite level at Wrigley Field.

“We are excited to welcome AeroVanti as the naming rights partner of the Wrigley Field suite level,” said Cubs Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Alex Seyferth. “Their focus on providing a luxury experience is a great match to our goal of offering the best fan experience at Wrigley Field, and this partnership will further enhance that experience on the suite level.”

To celebrate this partnership, on Opening Day, AeroVanti will offer Cubs fans a chance to experience the luxury AeroVanti provides by air and by sea. One lucky Cubs fan attending the game in a suite on Opening Day will win a round-trip private flight from Chicago to Florida, where they’ll also experience a ride in an AeroVanti helicopter and a yacht charter aboard “Casino Royale,” a 108-foot Sunseeker Predator.

“We’re thrilled to partner with such a storied baseball organization and honored to have the naming rights of the suite level at historic Wrigley Field,” said AeroVanti Founder and CEO Patrick Britton-Harr. “We’re looking forward to offering Chicago Cubs’ fans an approachable luxury experience and a better way to travel at an incredible value.”

Since launching in July 2021, AeroVanti has experienced 400% growth, led by multiple M&A events to support expansion, two historic fundraising rounds of more than $100 million, and exclusive partnerships with the University of Maryland, University of Central Florida, and the World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. AeroVanti was named a 2023 “startup to watch” by both the Baltimore Business Journal and the Tampa Bay Business Journal. In early 2023, AeroVanti launched AeroVanti Yacht Club, offering members a luxury yachting experience unlike anything available today through AeroVanti’s unique membership structure, combining the affluence and comfort of yachting with the incredible value and convenience unique to AeroVanti Club members.

AeroVanti Yacht Club features three of the most distinctive vessels around. In addition to “Casino Royale,” the Yacht Club features “Permit,” a 50-foot Buddy Davis fishing boat, and “En Garde,” a 50-foot Cookson racing sailboat fresh of a podium finish at the Southernmost Regatta in Key West.

About AeroVanti Club

AeroVanti Club is redefining luxury travel by air, land, and sea. AeroVanti Club offers its members exclusive private aviation and yachting experiences through a unique membership model that offers luxury, convenience, and value. AeroVanti Club’s air fleet, primarily made up of the sleek Piaggio P.180 Avanti, is faster, more fuel-efficient, and more comfortable than its competitors, while operating with the lowest carbon footprint in its class. AeroVanti Yacht Club features three of the most unique vessels on the sea: “Casino Royale,” a 108-foot Sunseeker Predator, “Permit,” a 50-foot Buddy Davis fishing boat, and “En Garde,” a 50-foot Cookson sailboat also raced by the AeroVanti Sailing Team. AeroVanti Club private flights operate under part 91F. To apply for membership or schedule your trip, please visit Aerovanti.com and AVYC.com.