SAI MedPartners Acquires PharmaForce

READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SAI MedPartners (“SAI”), a leading consultancy providing strategic insights and analytics to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, is pleased to announce it has acquired PharmaForce International (“PharmaForce”). Northlane Capital Partners (“NCP”) partnered with management to acquire SAI in June 2022.

PharmaForce, headquartered in Reading, PA, is a market intelligence firm that focuses on analyzing the sales, marketing, market access, and medical affairs activities of leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies primarily through syndicated research reports. PharmaForce’s offerings allow its clients to better understand the commercial operations of their competitors, enabling enhanced strategic decision-making. The PharmaForce team will constitute SAI’s Syndicated Offering division.

“We are delighted to welcome PharmaForce to the SAI family, further enhancing our competitive intelligence (“CI”) capabilities. PharmaForce’s commercial benchmarking offerings complement our core CI services by providing supplemental data and incremental insights to our customers,” said Erik Nordhoy, Founder and CEO of SAI.

Greg Yoder, COO of PharmaForce, commented “We are very excited to be joining the SAI team. We look forward to continuing to provide CI services to our client base, while expanding our reach and breadth of offerings through the existing SAI network and platform.”

ABOUT SAI MEDPARTNERS

SAI is a leading consultancy providing strategic insights and analytics to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, SAI provides best-in-class competitive intelligence and strategy support services to assist its clients across the product development lifecycle. SAI works with leading multinational pharmaceutical companies, in addition to a growing number of biotechnology and medical device companies. SAI has a presence across the United States, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.sai-med.com.

ABOUT NORTHLANE CAPITAL PARTNERS

Based in Bethesda, MD, NCP is a middle market private equity firm focused on key segments within the healthcare and business services sectors, where its principals have invested more than $1.6 billion of equity capital. NCP’s strategy is to partner with industry leading companies and great management teams, aligning incentives to accelerate growth and build value. For more information, please visit www.northlanecapital.com.