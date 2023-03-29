Kroll, via the & Opportunity Fund, Invests in EverC, Championing the Growth of the Fraud Detection Technology Ecosystem

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EverC, a pioneer in AI-driven merchant and marketplace risk intelligence and insights for ecommerce and payment providers, recently announced a new investment by the & Opportunity Fund and strategic partnership with Kroll, the leading independent provider of risk and financial advisory solutions.

Increased cyberattacks and illicit ecommerce activity around the world have escalated demand for reliable and AI-driven fraud detection and prevention tools in the payments industry, which is a high value target due to its links to financial institutions, volume of users, and access to personal data. Kroll’s decision to partner with EverC was influenced by EverC’s tech-forward approach, with AI-driven solutions that provide payment providers and marketplaces with the intelligence necessary to manage risk, as well as the increased operational efficiency they need for scalable growth.

Don Carey from the & Opportunity Fund and Head of Kroll Digital Services, said, “The Fund’s investment in EverC is a strong complement to Kroll’s core mission of identifying, managing and resolving risk. Through strategic investments like this, we’re thrilled to find the right technology and teams of experts to partner with us and make a meaningful difference in the safety and success of our clients.”

“Kroll’s exceptional reputation for thought leadership in the risk and advisory space is well-known over the world. Working so closely together offers a significant competitive advantage,” said Ariel Tiger, CEO of EverC. “We are proud to have Kroll with us not only as a key investor, but also as a partner as we build our global brand with innovative technology to help make ecommerce more safe, secure, and profitable for payment providers, platforms, and marketplaces.”

Senior leaders of EverC and Kroll met in Israel in March 2023 to discuss solutions for payments and financial services providers to navigate the complex challenges the industry is facing. Both companies will continue to collaborate on insights that the companies plan to share as the partnership develops.

About EverC

EverC is focused on powering safe, scalable growth for the ecommerce ecosystem, with innovative, automated, AI-driven merchant and marketplace risk management solutions. We provide immediate and ongoing merchant risk intelligence for banks, acquirers, payment providers, and marketplaces. Learn more at www.everc.com.

About Kroll

As the leading independent provider of risk and financial advisory solutions, Kroll leverages our unique insights, data and technology to help clients stay ahead of complex demands. Kroll’s team of more than 6,500 professionals worldwide continues the firm’s nearly 100-year history of trusted expertise spanning risk, governance, transactions and valuation. Our advanced solutions and intelligence provide clients with the foresight they need to create an enduring competitive advantage. At Kroll, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn more at Kroll.com.