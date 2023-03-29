Evolution Digital and OpenSync Partner on First Android TV Set-Top Box Integration

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at the OpenSync Summit, Evolution Digital announced that its EVO FORCE 1 set-top box (STB), powered by Android TV, has been integrated with OpenSync®, the fastest growing open-source framework for the home network. This integration brings intelligent Wi-Fi statistics, network insights and diagnostics from Plume’s Frontline™ back-office tool. EVO FORCE 1 is the first Android TV STB to make the OpenSync framework available.

Through Evolution Digital’s eDM™ Android TV management platform, Communications Service Providers (CSPs) can take advantage of device management, analytics and control actions. Now, via OpenSync, operators can get deeper, real-time insight into the wireless access network and how the box and applications perform from a streaming perspective. With Plume’s SaaS Experience Platform that leverages OpenSync, service providers have access to intelligent and remote support tools that enable them to reduce unnecessary OPEX costs spent via truck rolls and customer care center calls.

“The marriage of EVO FORCE 1 and future Android TV roadmap devices with the OpenSync framework delivers a truly optimized experience for the end customer, and offers best-in-breed cloud intelligence to CSPs worldwide that are looking to deliver high-quality IPTV video offerings,” said Marc Cohen, Chief Revenue Officer. “We feel very confident that OpenSync presents the right solution having already been adopted by a significant number of service providers. The combination of OpenSync, Plume’s state-of-the-art services, and our top-of-the-line hardware is a powerful proposition.”

“With in-home 4K UHD multi-streaming putting increased loads on home networks, service providers must turn to intelligent cloud-managed solutions to ensure optimal set-top box connectivity and an impeccable customer experience,” said Liem Vo, Chief OpenSync Officer at Plume. “By opting for OpenSync and Plume’s SaaS Experience Platform—including whole-home adaptive WiFi—Evolution Digital has taken an important step in providing a future-proofed and highly scalable platform that will fulfill the consumers’ streaming needs into the future.”

In the coming months, EVO FORCE 1 will undergo further OpenSync enhancements and expansion of capabilities to unlock further features including mesh extender functionalities to reduce the amount of customer premise equipment in the home, zero-touch onboarding for seamless network self-install, as well as advanced functionalities including Plume’s Guard™ cyber security service and advanced user and parental controls.

To learn more about Evolution Digital’s EVO FORCE 1, powered by Android TV, please visit https://evolutiondigital.com/android-tv/.

Android TV is a trademark of Google LLC.

About Evolution Digital

Evolution Digital L.L.C. is a leading provider of a broad portfolio of integrated video products and whole-home Wi-Fi offerings for the global industry. Our customers include service providers and their subscribers who use our products daily to enhance their lives. We take an aggressive approach to product innovation to embrace new technologies and ever-evolving connected lifestyles that require high-performance, reliable, and user-friendly solutions. Visit www.evolutiondigital.com.

About OpenSync

OpenSync is the only open-source software-defined networking framework to reliably and dynamically deliver and modify programmable services at scale from a cloud control plane. Today, OpenSync connects over 2.5 billion devices. Harmonized with SDKs such as RDK-B and OpenWRT—and broadly deployed by leading global CSPs and device makers—the framework is critical to residential and small business WiFi and IP-delivered services. Chipset suppliers, device makers, system integrators, internet service providers, and operators can benefit from OpenSync's open, interoperable, and multi-vendor interfaces that help deliver and modify services quickly, scalably, and reliably from the cloud.

For more information, visit www.opensync.io.

About Plume

Plume® is the creator of the world's first SaaS Experience Platform for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and their subscribers, deployed in more than 48 million locations globally. As the only open and hardware-independent, cloud-controlled solution, Plume enables the rapid delivery of new services for smart homes, MDUs, small businesses, and beyond at massive scale. On the front end, Plume delivers self-optimizing, adaptive WiFi, cyber-security, access and parental controls, and more. CSPs get robust data- and AI-driven back-end applications for unprecedented visibility, insights, support, operations, and marketing. Plume leverages OpenSync®, an open-source framework that comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE, and platform SDKs.

Visit plume.com, plume.com/homepass, plume.com/workpass, plume.com/uprise, and opensync.io.

Follow Plume on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Plume, OpenSync, Frontline, and Guard are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Plume Design, Inc.