Coursedog Receives $90 Million Strategic Growth Investment from JMI Equity to Accelerate Product Development and Customer Success

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coursedog, the leading Academic Operations Platform for higher education, announced today that it has received a $90 million strategic growth investment from JMI Equity (“JMI”), a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies.

Since its founding in 2018 by Columbia University students Justin Wenig and Nicholas Diao, Coursedog has been dedicated to building software that breaks down barriers to opportunity for students. Coursedog’s flagship Academic Operations Platform enables higher education institutions to optimize curriculum planning, course scheduling, event management, and catalog management. The software serves as a central user experience and integration point to enable efficiency, consistency, and data-driven decision-making. Coursedog’s 170+ customers include a diverse group of higher education institutions, such as Columbia University, Brookdale Community College, Dallas Baptist University, and the City University of New York.

“ We raised capital to continue to establish Coursedog as a top startup for attracting mission-driven talent and to double down on partner success,” said Justin Wenig, Coursedog Co-Founder and CEO. “ We have an opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of students by empowering administrators at colleges and universities. We partnered with JMI because of their track record working with mission-driven businesses that serve higher education, and the opportunity that the investment will offer for accelerating product development and customer success.”

“ Coursedog provides an exceptional product for higher education institutions, helping them modernize their academic operations,” said Peter Arrowsmith, Managing General Partner at JMI. “ We are excited to partner with Justin and Nicholas on the next phase of Coursedog’s growth.”

About Coursedog:

A three-time Forbes Top 500 Startup Employer, Coursedog is the leading Academic Operations Platform for Higher Education institutions. Coursedog was founded by Forbes 30 Under 30 members Justin Wenig and Nicholas Diao in 2018.

About JMI Equity:

JMI Equity is a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. For over three decades, JMI has partnered with exceptional founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams at high-growth software companies to provide flexible capital, industry expertise, and operational support to build businesses of enduring value. To date, JMI has invested in over 180 software businesses in North America and Europe and completed over 115 exits. Today, the Firm’s portfolio of industry-leading cloud software companies represents $8 billion in combined revenue, $65 billion in aggregate enterprise value, and over 34,000 jobs. For more information, visit www.jmi.com.