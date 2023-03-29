Parsley Health’s Advanced Primary Care is Now In-Network for 10M+ Patients in New York & California

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parsley Health, the advanced primary care provider for women and families that uses Root Cause Resolution medicine to drive powerful outcomes and lower costs for patients, today announced that it is in-network for more than 10 million patients across New York and California. Parsley is now in-network with Aetna CA & Blue Shield CA and a member of Mount Sinai Health System's clinically integrated network. As a result, patients in New York covered by Cigna, Empire BlueCrossBlueShield, Emblem, United Freedom, United Oxford, Oscar, UMR Top Tier, Centivo, Aetna NY and in California covered by Aetna CA and Blue Shield CA can now access Parsley’s personalized primary care in-network.

“At Parsley, our mission has always been to close the primary care gap for women and families by making our transformational, advanced primary care as accessible and affordable as possible,” said Dr. Robin Berzin, M.D., Founder and CEO of Parsley Health. “A recent Kaiser study shows that one in five women with health insurance report that a doctor they wanted to see was not covered by their plan. Today, that’s changing.”

“We designed Parsley to better serve women’s broad and intersecting health needs – to address the full continuum of care, particularly for women with chronic illnesses, and to more effectively reduce conditions (like high blood pressure and diabetes) that put women at increased risk for maternal mortality and hospitalization. Today, we are building partnerships with payers, employers and health systems to make our comprehensive, holistic care the new normal,” Dr. Berzin continued.

Parsley Health is a medical homebase for patients’ complex health needs—treating and preventing multiple conditions at once, including autoimmune, gastrointestinal, cardiometabolic, hormonal, and mental/behavioral health, while also supporting reproductive health, including preconception, fertility, pregnancy, post-partum and menopause.

Since its founding in 2016, Parsley has consistently driven powerful outcomes using its proprietary methodology known as Root Cause Resolution medicine. By focusing on Root Cause Resolution, Parsley has improved or resolved symptoms for more than 85% of patients in the first year of care, while also significantly reducing prescription drug usage and referrals to specialists. An independently validated analysis of 20,000 high-cost patients with chronic conditions showed a 2x ROI and a 32% reduction of medical spend within 24 months.

“Women experience the vast majority of chronic medical conditions, not to mention higher incidence of heart disease and cancer. We also make up 60 percent of the workforce," said Carladenise Edwards, former Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer at Henry Ford Health and member of Parsley Health’s Medical Advisory Board. "With employers spending $530 billion a year on healthcare (the majority due to chronic illness), increasing access to Parsley’s transformative primary care is a game-changer for employers, payers, and the many patients seeking support for their complex medical needs alike.”

Driving significant momentum towards its vision of making advanced primary care as accessible and affordable as possible, in the past few months Parsley Health has quickly grown its business in the B2B and enterprise space, signing contracts with numerous tier-one provider systems, health plans, self-insured employers, national pharmacy benefit managers and top women's health benefits providers. In 2023, Parsley is increasingly working with larger health plans and employers, rapidly expanding in-network coverage for patients since its first insurance deal with Aetna NY in May of 2022.

As Dr. Berzin announced on stage at HLTH 2022, interest in Parsley from enterprise has been spurred by a recognition from employers, plans and provider systems that today’s women face a significant primary care gap and lack a medical home for their complex health needs.

Parsley’s membership, now covered by insurance in California and New York, includes comprehensive doctor and health coach visits in addition to advanced diagnostic testing, unlimited messaging, personalized medications, nutritional guidance, and exclusive cost-saving deals on supplements, fitness, and more.

About Parsley Health

Parsley Health is an advanced primary care provider for women and families that uses Root Cause Resolution medicine to drive powerful outcomes and lower costs for patients with complex health needs. More than 85% of Parsley patients improve or resolve symptoms within their first year of care, while also significantly reducing prescription drug use and specialist referrals for gastrointestinal, autoimmune, hormone, fertility, metabolic, and mental health conditions. At Parsley patients see the whole picture of their health, identify and address the root drivers of illness, and experience accessible, supportive care from providers who listen. Parsley combines advanced diagnostic testing, personalized medications and nutritional guidance to provide best-in-class modern holistic care -- all online, nationwide. Learn more at https://www.parsleyhealth.com/insurance/.