Cirrus Aircraft Launches Aircraft Configurator

DULUTH, Minn. & KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cirrus Aircraft today launched its aircraft configurator, a web-based digital tool, that allows customers to comprehensively explore the company's world-class SR Series and Vision Jet® then select from a rich exterior color palette and premium leather interior to further tailor the aircraft inside a dedicated hangar. The configurator inspires people to learn more about the unparalleled aircraft product line, advanced features and invites them to make the aircraft uniquely their own. The configurator is a sleek 3D aesthetic tool that lets anyone discover, customize, save and share their favorite Cirrus aircraft and designs.

The configurator invites people to learn more about Cirrus Aircraft’s SR Series and Vision Jet, their performance, flight experience, safety features, advanced flight deck and spacious interior through realistic 360° animations of the aircraft and design experience. The web-based application provides aircraft information through product hotspots highlighting innovative technologies and standard safety features such as the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®), Garmin® avionics, convenience features and more. The detailed representation of the aircraft illustrates how mechanisms work, such as how the doors open. Then customers can explore and sample various aesthetic and paint packages to personalize their aircraft.

“The aircraft configurator is another step in our evolution of delivering a connected, world-class experience for our customers,” said Zean Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Cirrus Aircraft. “The configurator invites people to learn more about our aircraft, technology and safety systems and then design and share their dream aircraft. It’s a testament to our team’s continuous research and development of new technologies that make personal aviation more accessible.”

Cirrus Aircraft’s sales team is now equipped with a powerful digital design tool to enhance the customer buying experience by showcasing the aircraft models, safety features and design options on any mobile device in real time. The configurator is scalable and presents new integration opportunities with other mobile applications such as Cirrus IQ™. The digital aesthetic tool marks a significant milestone in creating an elevated customer experience.

Learn more about Cirrus Aircraft’s Configurator: cirrusaircraft.com/configurator.

About Cirrus Aircraft

Cirrus Aircraft is the recognized global leader in personal aviation and the maker of the best-selling SR Series piston aircraft and the Vision Jet®, the world’s first single-engine Personal Jet™, and the recipient of the Robert J. Collier Trophy. Founded in 1984, the company has redefined aviation performance, comfort and safety with innovations like the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®) – the first FAA-certified whole-airframe parachute safety system included as standard equipment on an aircraft. To date, worldwide flight time on Cirrus aircraft has passed 15 million hours, and 250 people have returned home safely to their families as a result of the inclusion of CAPS as a standard feature on all Cirrus aircraft. The company has seven locations in the United States, including Benton Harbor, Michigan; Duluth, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Greater Dallas, Texas; Greater Phoenix, Arizona; and Greater Orlando, Florida and Knoxville, Tennessee. Learn more at cirrusaircraft.com.