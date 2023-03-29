Humana and Thomas Jefferson University announce collaboration to advance health equity and community health in greater Philadelphia

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humana (NYSE: HUM) announced an endowed and immediate use gift of $15 million to Thomas Jefferson University, nationally ranked nonprofit research university, to advance community health and health equity, and to support Jefferson’s population health efforts. Humana is working with community partners nationwide to improve health outcomes for populations that have been disenfranchised and marginalized, in areas like Greater Philadelphia and neighboring regions.

The Humana Insights for Action Fund will be established in support of the Jefferson Collaborative for Health Equity. The fund, through a $3 million commitment, will deploy data analytics and advance research to expand focused interventions, narrow health disparities and improve access to care for patients. It will also enhance community engagement activities and access to health resources in underserved populations alongside other key partners and bolster evaluation of health equity and population health efforts, aligning to Humana’s larger health equity efforts.

Humana’s $12 million endowment will establish three priority positions at Jefferson: Humana Deanship in the College of Population Health, Humana Professorship of Community Health and Equity, and Humana Chief Community Health and Equity Officer, each focused on improving population health and advancing health equity in the region.

“ Our focus at Humana is influencing and enabling an equitable healthcare ecosystem so that every person has a fair, just and dignified opportunity to reach their full health potential,” said J. Nwando Olayiwola, MD, MPH, Chief Health Equity Officer & Senior Vice President at Humana. “ We are honored to partner with Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health to further the important health equity efforts of this organization. This collaboration demonstrates our shared commitment to advancing community health and health equity and co-creating solutions to address challenges for populations that have historically been marginalized and underserved in healthcare.”

Like many major cities in the U.S., Philadelphia has lower health outcomes and area private-public partnerships - academic medical centers, health systems and the nation's first College of Population Health - are working to improve lives. With the addition of Humana’s robust support, these equity efforts will be amplified throughout the region and beyond.

Joseph G. Cacchione, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Jefferson, which, in addition to Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health, also includes Health Partners Plans, expressed gratitude for Humana’s generosity, which will help the organization further fulfill its mission of improving lives.

“ Advancing health equity is core to our mission at Jefferson and we look forward to implementing the Humana Insights for Action Fund to enhance our efforts to address health disparities," Dr. Cacchione says. “ This incredible gift will not only bolster the Jefferson College of Population Health, which was established in 2008 as the country’s first college of population health, but will advance health-equity projects and programming across our entire health system.”

This endowment by Humana builds on its longstanding commitment to advancing health equity to improve health for its members, patients, and communities by helping to remove structural barriers, improve access to high-quality care and address social needs that influence health.

About Jefferson

Jefferson, which is principally located in the greater Philadelphia region and southern New Jersey, is more than 43,000 people strong, dedicated to providing the highest-quality, compassionate clinical care for patients; making our communities healthier and stronger; preparing tomorrow’s professional leaders for 21st-century careers; and creating new knowledge through basic/programmatic, clinical and applied research. Thomas Jefferson University, a professions-focused, national research university with a growing global footprint, is home of the Sidney Kimmel Medical College, the Kanbar College of Design, Engineering and Commerce and the Jefferson College of Population Health, and dates back to 1824. Today comprises 10 colleges and four schools offering 200 undergraduate and graduate programs to more than 8,400 students. Jefferson Health, nationally ranked as one of the top healthcare systems in the country and the largest provider in the Philadelphia area, serves patients through millions of encounters each year at 18 hospitals (10 are Magnet® designated by the ANCC for nursing excellence) and over 50 outpatient and urgent care locations throughout the region. Health Partners Plans is a not-for-profit managed healthcare organization providing a broad range of health coverage options in Pennsylvania and New Jersey for more than 35 years.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

