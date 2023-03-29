Riskalyze and Orion Release Enhanced Integration

AUBURN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riskalyze, the industry-leading growth platform for wealth management firms, and Orion Advisor Technology, (“Orion”) the provider of premier wealthtech solutions for fiduciary advisors, today announced an enhancement to their existing integration that allows firms to seamlessly bring accounts and models directly into their proposal process in Riskalyze.

Additionally, the upgraded integration now includes setup as easy as entering in a username and password and it’s self-serviceable. Also, Orion’s Portfolio Groups are now reflected as Account Groups in Riskalyze. Functionality from the prior iteration of the integration between firms — including risk analytics in Orion’s Client Portal and a dedicated sub-report in Orion’s Report Builder — are still available in the enhanced offering.

“Thousands of joint clients leverage Orion to manage their asset platform and CRM, and a deeper integration into the Riskalyze growth platform makes it that much easier for them to grow their businesses,“ said Aaron Klein, CEO of Riskalyze. “Today’s enhancements greatly improve the integration process and make Orion accounts feel native inside of Riskalyze. We could not be more proud of what our two teams have accomplished together.”

The two firms also intend to deliver another integration this year which will bring Orion’s aggregated account feeds into Riskalyze’s compliance analytics to drive growth and alignment visibility across an entire firm.

“We’re delighted to deliver on this powerful integration enhancement allowing Orion and Riskalyze users to share data in the most seamless way,” said Brian McLaughlin, President of Orion Advisor Technology. “Both Riskalyze and Orion strive to stay at the forefront of our respective solutions for advisory firms, and we’re committed to serving the thousands of mutual customers together.”

For more information about the Orion integration, go to riskalyze.com/orion.

About Riskalyze

Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world’s first Growth Platform and was built on a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework. Advisors, wealth management firms, and asset managers use the Riskalyze platform to accelerate prospects to assets to engaged and retained clients, with the insights and analytics to keep it all on track — all with the mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit riskalyze.com.

About Orion Advisor Solutions

Orion is a premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Brinker Capital Investments, Redtail Technology, and TownSquare Capital to create a complete offering that empowers firms to attract new clients seamlessly, connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes, and ultimately track progress toward each investor’s unique definition of financial success. With the addition of Redtail and TownSquare, the combined platform services $3 trillion in assets under administration and $56 billion of wealth management platform assets (as of Sept. 30, 2022). Supporting over 5 million technology accounts and thousands of independent advisory firms, Orion is the platform of choice for all growth-focused advisory firms looking to strengthen their client relationships, gain a competitive edge in a crowded marketplace, and build strong, profitable businesses. Learn more at www.orion.com.