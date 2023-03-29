Certa Partners with ID-Pal to Simplify and Enhance Third-Party Onboarding

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The leading third-party risk management platform, Certa, today announced its official partnership with global identity verification provider ID-Pal. Using a unique blend of biometric, document, and database checks, ID-Pal’s solution will enable Certa customers to verify the identity of third-party contacts in real time, all seamlessly integrated and orchestrated into a client's workflow.

“Our mission has always been to help businesses onboard customers, suppliers, sellers, partners, etc., quickly, effectively, and with transparency at every step,” said Jag Lamba, CEO of Certa. “Through our partnership with ID-Pal, we are granting our customers even greater transparency while speeding and simplifying risk mitigation during the onboarding process.”

Certa’s software automates and orchestrates complex workflows across third-party risk and compliance use cases. ID-Pal leverages automated decisioning and smart workflows to deliver industry-leading accuracy in identity verification outcomes, all with data protection compliance built in. Together, this joint solution helps customers quickly and securely verify third-party identities delivering comprehensive 3P risk and fraud controls (example - verification prior to AP contact info or banking account changes are made to mitigate payment fraud).

"We're excited to be working with Certa, which is setting the standards in automated procurement and compliance,” said Colum Lyons, CEO and Founder of ID-Pal. “At ID-Pal we're equally passionate about making the process to verify identities seamless, simple and secure and we look forward to delivering these efficiencies to Certa’s customers globally."

About Certa

Certa is a SaaS-based workflow automation platform that makes it easy for businesses to manage the lifecycle of their third-parties. Certa’s powerful workflow engine enables businesses to streamline processes, eliminate bottlenecks and inefficiencies, and break down silos via interdepartmental and internal/external process participants. Certa’s no-code, drag-and-drop features allow clients to easily modify and customize their workflows to keep up with their evolving business needs. Certa can stitch together 100+ enterprise systems and data sources along with an organization’s legacy tech, creating a single point of intake and a single source of truth.

About ID-Pal

ID-Pal is an award-winning ISO 27001 certified identity verification solution that enables businesses to verify identities and addresses in real-time. Offering a unique blend of industry-leading biometric, document and database checks to streamline AML and KYC in one GDPR compliant solution, it is available off-the-shelf and also integrates seamlessly with existing processes via an API or SDK. With offices in Dublin, the UK and the US, ID-Pal offers global identity verification coverage of more than 6000 identity documents and 200 verified address data sources to enterprise clients and SMEs across 200 countries and jurisdictions.

Ranked sixth in the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards, ID-Pal is also a member of the global AIFintech100 2022 and listed in the RegTech100 2023. ID-Pal is a previous winner of Best Customer Facing Experience in the PAY360 Awards and the IT & Fintech Irish Times Innovation Award in 2022.

For more information visit: www.id-pal.com