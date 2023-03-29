Elite365 Announces Partnership with Southeast Asian Placement Center, Inc.

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elite365 - Healthcare Workforce Solutions ("Elite365") today announced it has partnered with one of the largest recruiters of foreign-born nurses and other healthcare professionals from Southeast Asia and other countries. Southeast Asian Placement Center, Inc. (SEAPCI), established in 1971 and based in Manila, Philippines, is one of the oldest and most seasoned Philippines-based recruiters of healthcare professionals to both the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

Licensed by the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), SEAPCI has a successful track-record of recruiting and assisting foreign-born healthcare professionals navigate the immigration process. SEAPCI is one of three Philippines-based Certified Ethical Recruiters (CER) via the Alliance for International Recruitment Practices, a division of CGFNS International, Inc., an international non-profit focused on helping foreign-educated healthcare professionals obtain employment in their country of choice. The Company has multiple premier U.S. hospitals and health systems as current and former clients including Johns Hopkins Health System, Henry Ford Health, Rochester Regional Health, Sheppard Pratt, among others. With a strong reputation and history, SEAPCI is a market leader that currently attracts around 1,000 Filipino nurse applicants per month.

As part of the partnership, SEAPCI will become Elite365’s exclusive recruitment partner in the Philippines and Elite365 will provide U.S.- based business development, strategic, and operational support to SEAPCI. Further, this partnership will enable Elite365 to secure high-quality, foreign-born nurses for its hospital and health system clients. Elite365 and SEAPCI will continue SEAPCI's history of providing permanent placement solutions for its clients and deepen SEAPCI’s U.S market penetration. Additionally, the partnership will enable Elite365 and SEAPCI to offer its clients access to an ethical and integrity-focused 24 – 36 month contract staffing program that provides greater flexibility, risk-mitigation, and other benefits.

Joel Ong, President of SEAPCI, stated, "We are excited to find a U.S. partner that prioritizes building deep-rooted relationships with hospitals and health systems, and is as focused on being ethical, fair, and transparent to its caregiver partners as SEAPCI has been during its over 50-year history."

Tracy Clark, CEO of Elite365, added, "SEAPCI's strong reputation and proven track-record, which includes sourcing, screening, and placing hundreds of high-quality nurses in the U.S., will augment our accelerating efforts in international nurse staffing, which is a lower cost, longer-term solution for our hospital and health-system partners."

With insufficient supply of domestically trained nurses and other healthcare professionals, international recruitment of nurses increasingly will be an integral tool for healthcare facilities. It will allow them to address staffing shortages while also delivering high quality, cost-effective care.

International nursing recruitment and staffing, along with Elite365's Locum Tenens, Long-Term Care, and Travel Nursing solutions, positions Elite365 as a differentiated partner for its hospital and health system clients.

If there are interests in learning more or becoming a client of Elite365, please contact Tracy Clark (CEO) at TClark@Elite365.com or visit the Company website at www.elite365.com.

About Elite365

Elite365 is a healthcare staffing firm with a new vision for care. The Company evaluates every aspect of healthcare staffing to give hardworking medical professionals brighter, better career destinations, while also providing hospital systems and healthcare facilities with the skilled specialists needed to cover urgent workforce gaps and optimize long-term coverage. Backed by Regal Healthcare Capital Partners, the Company has the national reach and resources to address complex and changing workforce demands. For more information visit: www.elite365.com

About SEAPCI

Founded in 1971, Southeast Asian Placement Center, Inc. (SEAPCI) is a pioneer in the recruitment of Filipino workers for overseas careers and is licensed by the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration/Department of Migrant Workers (POEA/DMW). The company has developed a deep and expansive expertise in international recruitment specifically for the medical industry. SEAPCI’s distinguished past and present U.S. clientele include Johns Hopkins Health System, Henry Ford Health, Rochester Regional Health, Sheppard Pratt, Saint Peter’s University Hospital and Mercy Medical Center. For more information visit: www.seapci.com