ERM selects Lucy® to enhance corporate knowledge sharing across its business.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lucy®, the world’s leading AI-powered Answer Engine℠, today announced that ERM, the largest global pure play sustainability consultancy, has selected Lucy to help boost productivity and efficiency across its business. ERM will deploy Lucy across all departments and geographies.

ERM, like many global organizations, leverages a variety of applications across its business. Lucy provides ERM with one access point to the material that lives across all of its different applications and makes it easy for ERM’s subject matter experts (SMEs) to curate, rate and verify the content. This streamlines corporate knowledge retrieval and advances teams’ productivity and performance.

“ERM’s greatest asset is our people. The wealth of expertise our teams hold sets us apart as a global company. We needed a faster way to share knowledge across our organization and equip our employees with insights from our various tools and resources,” said Nyima Zoutenbier, Global BPM Brand & Sales at ERM. “Lucy simplifies the process for content curation and verification and enables us to easily search for knowledge across our applications. Lucy enhances our culture of knowledge sharing and learning and enables everyone on our team to do their best work.”

Lucy also integrates with ERM’s existing collaboration platform. “We will be able to drive fast and seamless adoption of Lucy across our entire company by interacting with her in the messaging application we already use daily,” added Zoutenbier.

When employees ask Lucy a question, she will scan ERM’s entire data ecosystem in seconds and find the specific page, slide or video time stamp where the information they need lives. She delivers specific answer units and a verifiable summary of her sources. This makes everyone in the organization more productive by getting employees the exact answer they need at the exact time they need it.

“ERM is an example of an innovative and visionary company that understands the impact that ending the daily scavenger hunt for information can have on a business,” said Scott Litman, Founder and COO of Lucy. “Companies’ data lives in a myriad of places and shared drives. Lucy addresses this deep-rooted problem. We are excited to support the ERM team and help them drive efficiency and long-term value for both their employees and customers.”

Learn more about Lucy and the next generation of knowledge management.

About Lucy

Lucy serves as the ultimate AI-powered Answer Engine℠. She was created in 2015 to solve one of the most urgent and overlooked problems that exists in every organization: the daily scavenger hunt for information. Lucy liberates corporate knowledge of companies by getting the right answer, at the right time, no matter where it sits in the organization. Lucy breaks down knowledge siloes and makes every team and individual more efficient and productive. Forward-thinkers such as PepsiCo, Haleon (formerly GSK) and Saatchi & Saatchi leverage Lucy to drive value across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.lucy.ai.