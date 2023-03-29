Kestra Private Wealth Services Welcomes $250 Million Inspired Wealth Planning

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC ("Kestra PWS"), a registered investment adviser subsidiary of Kestra Financial, Inc., today announced the addition of Inspired Wealth Planning to its platform, whose financial professionals collectively oversee $250 million in client assets.

Founded by seasoned Financial Advisor and President Ricky Smith, Inspired Wealth Planning includes Registered Associate Jynni Bowyer and Client Service Associate Stacey Kamerer. Located in Cordele, Georgia, the firm’s team specializes in creating customized financial plans with a focus on life events including multi-generational planning, liquidity events, legacy strategies, and longevity preparation.

A client and team-oriented firm, Inspired Wealth Planning's decision to go independent with Kestra PWS was driven by the dedicated staff and full-service support model that takes away the complexities of real estate, compliance, technology, and more.

"The move to Kestra Private Wealth Services provides our team with the flexibility and choices for clients that we weren't able to deliver before," said the Inspired Wealth Planning team. "With so many tasks unrelated to client service off our plate, we can focus on maintaining and enhancing our high-touch client experience, strengthening our team, and scaling our firm."

Through this partnership, Inspired Wealth Planning looks to continue growing both in firm size and in its impact on clients and the local community. The name Inspired Wealth Planning is derived from the belief that the first step to changing peoples’ lives comes from inspiration within oneself.

"The team at Inspired Wealth Planning joins a growing list of former wirehouse professionals that see the value of our independent, full-service support model for their business," said Robert Bartenstein, Senior Managing Director and CEO at Kestra PWS. "We are committed to helping financial professionals like Ricky and his team make an impact on the lives of clients, staff, and their community with our deep bench of resources and enhanced level of support."

About Kestra Private Wealth Services

Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS) is a hybrid registered investment adviser (RIA) supporting fee- and transaction-based independent financial professional teams across the nation. Kestra PWS was established by wirehouse veterans with the express purpose of enabling former wirehouse financial professionals to achieve independence and growth. The firm's platform is composed of its independent RIA in association with Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS) as broker-dealer in order to provide its financial professionals with an open-architecture platform and independence across both fee- and transaction-based business models. Kestra PWS has helped over 30 single- and multi-team offices across the country find independence with their full-service support model.

For more information, visit www.kestrafinancial.com/private-wealth-services.

Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial) provides a leading independent advisor platform that empowers sophisticated, independent financial professionals, including traditional and hybrid RIAs, to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. With a culture rich in reinvention and advisor advocacy, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency.

Kestra Financial is the parent company of Kestra IS, member FINRA/SIPC, and also of Kestra Advisory Services, LLC; Kestra PWS; and Kestra Institutional Services, LLC, all federally registered investment advisers.

The professionals at Inspired Wealth Planning offer securities through Kestra IS, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra PWS. Inspired Wealth Planning is a member firm of Kestra PWS, an affiliate of Kestra IS. Inspired Wealth Planning is not legally affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra PWS.

For more information, visit www.kestrafinancial.com.