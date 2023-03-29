MediMergent Leverages Patient-Centric Real-World Data and Evidence Platform to Capture the Voice of the Patient in National Cancer Trial

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MediMergent, a leading Real-World Data (RWD) and Evidence (RWE) company, announces the implementation of its digital clinical trials platform for the collection and analysis of RWD in a large multicenter study entitled EIMPRIS (Engaging Immuno-Protection Intervention Study) focused on the prevention of symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection in cancer patients.

EIMPRIS is leveraging MediMergent’s technology to capture the Voice of the Patient (VOP) via proprietary data collection instruments and comparing it to other (proxy) sources including patient medical records, pharmacy, and claims data. When integrated with data related to Social Determinants of Health (SDoH), Quality of Life and other behavioral and attitudinal data, the study will measure, among other endpoints, how RWD impacts treatment and outcomes. The MediMergent platform also serves as a trial management system that engages with patients directly, tracks and monitors all study-related activities, detects, and alerts adverse events, and yields unprecedented data on patients’ experience in participating in the trial.

Ralph Boccia, MD, FACP, Medical Director of The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, partner practice of American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), who serves as the EIMPRIS Principal Investigator, notes, “we believe that EIMPRIS is an ideal proving ground for the value of this type of patient-centric research using RWD. It has exceptional potential as an analytic model for research with immuno-compromised patients who do not mount a response to traditional vaccines. Cancer patients, especially in this time of COVID and other viruses, face complex challenges related to multiple, competing treatment regimens that impact their compliance to protocol activities and program retention. The EIMPRIS program, in capturing their voice, will likely reinforce and support their participation and health outcomes.”

“We are pleased to partner with AON as the sponsor of EIMPRIS in conjunction with leading community-based oncology centers to engage the VOP. The implementation of our RWD model in this large, investigator-initiated program demonstrates MediMergent’s ability to efficiently and economically collect, track and analyze high quality patient-related data,” said Bruce Garrett, MD, Chief Operating Officer at MediMergent. “Our novel approach to clinical trial management and data aggregation improves patient enrollment, speeds up data input, and allows for earlier evaluation of results.”

MediMergent is a leading Real-World Data and Evidence (RWD/RWE) company combining patient engagement, digital technologies, and predictive analytics to collect, integrate and interrogate Real-World Data from the context of the patient. The Company’s digital platform leverages the power of the patient’s voice to provide accurate, reliable, and comprehensive data with the goal of improving health outcomes and compliance to treatment. MediMergent delivers the Voice of the Patient through a suite of digital applications and proprietary surveys that engage directly with the patient. These data are combined with advanced technologies including AI, ML, and predictive analytics to collect, integrate and analyze Real-World Data that brings real-world impact to Real-World Evidence.

