Ermetic Launches New Above the Cloud Channel Partner Program

BOSTON & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ermetic, a leading cloud infrastructure security company, today announced its new Above the Cloud Channel Partner Program with separate offerings tailored to the needs of solution providers and managed security service providers (MSSPs). The redesigned program provides the resources solution providers need to deliver turn-key cloud security solutions for AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud environments, including the company’s first certification program for its cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP).

The program has more than 90 partners worldwide including Trace3, GuidePoint, Marcum Technology, Optiv, Protiviti, and 3 of the Big 4.

The global cloud security market is projected to grow from $33.13 billion in 2022 to $106.02 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 18.1% in forecast period, 2022-2029. The major factors driving the market include the massive migration of data center workloads to cloud platforms, increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber-attacks on cloud computing systems, and growing need for cloud-native protection that provides a contextual view of risk and prioritizes remediation with action steps.

“Ermetic is a pioneer in CIEM. This foundational expertise is a critical component that filters into the entirety of their CNAPP platform and enables us to provide detailed code and policy update recommendations that can be manually or automatically applied to instantly reduce cloud security risk,” said Dominique Singer, VP of Strategy for Eden Data. “Devops teams have very little time for security, so Eden Data needs to be explicit, prescriptive and risk-focused with our cloud configuration recommendations. Ermetic has empowered us to deliver reliable, specific, clear guidance on top priorities in a thoughtfully organized interface.”

The Ermetic CNAPP uses an identity-first approach to unify and automate cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM), cloud security posture management (CSPM), cloud workload protection (CWP), infrastructure as code (IaC) security and Kubernetes security posture management (KSPM). It unifies full asset discovery, deep risk analysis, runtime threat detection and compliance reporting, combined with pinpoint visualization and step-by-step guidance.

“Although organizations recognize the need to implement a comprehensive cloud infrastructure security program, they often lack the in-house multi-cloud expertise to manage it themselves. This is creating a significant opportunity for solution providers and MSSPs,” said Scott Hoard, Head of Global Channel Sales for Ermetic. “The new Ermetic Above the Cloud program is designed to meet the distinct needs of these two types of channel partners. We have also created a certification program that provides the technical skills to set our partners up for success, while improving their efficiency and profitability.”

Program Details

The Ermetic Above the Cloud Partner Program provides the following partnership levels, criteria, and benefits tailored to meet the unique needs and business goals of solution providers and MSSPs:

Solution Providers

For value-added resellers and national resellers Ermetic offers certified status for new partners who complete the Ermetic training program, and authorized status for partners that have an existing relationship with Ermetic.

Benefits

Deal registration with increased margin for identifying opportunities

Proposal-based Marketing Development Funds (MDF) for demand and lead generation

Sales incentives for driving growth and eligibility for rebate plans

Requirements

Certification Program that involves four hours of training, provides four hours of CPE credits, as well as a Certified Ermetician certificate and social media badge

Achieve annual program certification goals to maintain status

Participate in periodic Ermetic partner updates and surveys

Abide by Ermetic Rules of Engagement

MSSPs

The Ermetic MSSP program is designed to enable partners to offer risk-based vulnerability management, prioritization and remediation services to their customers. Authorized and Premium levels provide escalating benefits for partners as their Ermetic business volume grows.

Benefits

Access to the Ermetic Partner Portal, partner communications, and field sales and marketing support, including Market Development Funds (MDF)

Ermetic licenses are owned by the MSSP and can be allocated at their discretion

Ermetic provides cumulative volume discounts, so partner costs decrease as volumes increase

Partners own the customer support relationship; with no direct communication from Ermetic

For more information on joining the Ermetic Above the Clouds Partner Program visit: https://ermetic.com/partners.

About Ermetic

Ermetic reveals and prioritizes security gaps in AWS, Azure and GCP and enables organizations to remediate them immediately. The Ermetic cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP) uses an identity-first approach to unify and automate cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM), cloud security posture management (CSPM), cloud workload protection and Kubernetes security posture management (KSPM). It unifies full asset discovery, deep risk analysis, runtime threat detection and compliance reporting, combined with pinpoint visualization and step-by-step guidance. The company is one of America’s Best Startup Employers according to Forbes and led by proven technology entrepreneurs whose previous companies have been acquired by Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks and others. Ermetic has received funding from Accel, Forgepoint, Glilot Capital Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, Qumra Capital and Target Global. Visit us at https://ermetic.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.