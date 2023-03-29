Kyriba and U.S. Bank Accelerate Real-Time Payment Enablement for Businesses

SAN DIEGO & MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyriba, a global leader of cloud-based finance solutions, and U.S. Bank announced today that they are working together to ease the process of enabling real-time payments and reporting for businesses.

With new API-powered payment connectors, clients of both U.S. Bank and Kyriba can now easily send instant payments to vendors, customers, and employees from their U.S. Bank accounts within their existing Kyriba dashboard. For clients of U.S. Bank and Kyriba, these connectors reduce time and resources required to enable new payment methods.

In addition to instant RTP® Network payments, joint U.S. Bank and Kyriba clients can leverage the API connectors to send Zelle® payments. The solution also provides businesses with real-time visibility into bank account balance and transaction reporting, which helps improve cash flow management.

“We’re focused on streamlining the process of enabling instant payments for our clients to help them quickly experience the competitive advantage that comes with delivering payments in real-time, 24/7,” said Anu Somani, head of global payables and embedded payments, U.S. Bank. “This is one of many ways we are bringing embedded payments to the market. With real-time APIs, we’re meeting our customers where they are, easily embedding our payment solutions directly into their existing systems.”

“The partnership between Kyriba and U.S. Bank enables our customers to reduce payments costs, strengthen supplier relationships, and improve cash visibility and forecasting,” said Bob Stark, Global Head of Market Strategy at Kyriba. “Combined with Kyriba’s real-time fraud detection and account validation, Kyriba and U.S. Bank are delivering secure and compliant payment processing that operates at machine speed.”

Kyriba's Real-time API Connectivity Network integrates banks, ERPs, trading portals, data services and payment apps using pre-built connectors to improve business continuity and minimize IT time and cost.

About Kyriba Corp.

Kyriba empowers CFOs, Treasurers and their IT counterparts to transform liquidity as a dynamic, real-time vehicle for growth and value creation. Kyriba is a secure, scalable SaaS platform that leverages artificial intelligence, automates payments workflows, and enables thousands of multinational corporations and banks to maximize growth, protect against loss from fraud and financial risk and reduce operational costs. For more than 2,500 clients worldwide, including 25% of Fortune 500 and Euro Stoxx 50 companies, Kyriba manages more than 1.3 billion bank transactions per year, and 250 million payments for a total value of $15 Trillion annually. Kyriba is headquartered in San Diego, with offices globally.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 77,000 employees and $675 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. MUFG Union Bank, consisting primarily of retail banking branches on the West Coast, joined U.S. Bancorp in 2022. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.