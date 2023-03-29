Rochester Electronics is Honored to Sponsor Women in Electronics

NEWBURYPORT, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rochester Electronics, LLC, the world’s largest continuous source of semiconductors, is excited to announce our sponsorship of Women in Electronics (WE), a 501c3 public charity providing leadership growth and development, mentorship, networking, thought-leadership events, and resources that advance results in gender parity.

"Founded in 1981 as a private family business, Rochester Electronics has always stood by its mission statement: "Supportive approach to all." Today, we maintain that feeling of a family by providing our staff with a sense of community - a place where all employees can feel valued, trusted, and safe to be their authentic selves. As a global company, diversity, equality, inclusion, and belonging are non-negotiable expectations, not aspirational goals. We must continue to seek new ways to take meaningful action to encourage the broadest audience to engage with our industry. I'm honored to support Women in Electronics; by partnering together, we work to listen, learn, and advocate to create a better work future for all.”

－ Colin Strother, Rochester Electronics Executive Vice President

Women in Electronics seeks to unite and advance career opportunities for its members. The WE programs, resources, and events provide thought leadership and education to help make strides towards diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in the electronics industry and beyond.

"WE is grateful to have the generous support of Rochester Electronics, and we look forward to partnering for the same vision of gender parity, a united industry community, and a sense of belonging for all talent to thrive.”

－ Jackie Mattox, CEO of Women in Electronics

About Rochester Electronics

Rochester Electronics is the world’s largest continuous source of semiconductors–100% Authorized by over 70 leading semiconductor manufacturers.

As an original manufacturer stocking distributor, Rochester has over 15 billion devices in stock encompassing more than 200,000-part numbers, providing the world’s most extensive range of end-of-life (EOL) semiconductors and the broadest range of active semiconductors.

As a licensed semiconductor manufacturer, Rochester has manufactured over 20,000 device types. With over 12 billion die in stock, Rochester has the capability to manufacture over 70,000 device types. Rochester offers a full range of manufacturing services including Design, Wafer Processing, Assembly, Test, Reliability, and IP Archiving, providing single solutions through to full turnkey manufacturing, enabling faster time-to-market.

Rochester is the Semiconductor Lifecycle Solution. No other company compares to the breadth of Rochester’s product selection, value-added services, and manufacturing solutions.

With direct sales and support staff in all major markets, complemented by a network of regional and global authorized channel partners, we aim to meet your needs over the phone or via our e-commerce platforms anytime, anywhere.

For more information visit: www.rocelec.com

About Women in Electronics

Women in Electronics (WE) was founded in 2017 by a group of industry professionals to offer a sense of community, develop together, and unite with colleagues to advance results in gender parity in the electronics industry and related end user markets. WE is focused on four organizational goals: empower, advocate, develop, and celebrate by providing leadership growth and development, mentorship, networking, thought-leadership events, and career resources. Women in Electronics receives support from leading industry organizations and reaches the industry community through events and local chapters throughout the US and Europe, with plans to reach a broader global community.

WE is a 501c3 non-profit, social impact organization that ensures inclusivity for anyone who would like to be a part of their mission.

For more information visit: womeninelectronics.com